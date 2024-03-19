Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951

    Over the years, this trend has been mirrored by an increase in deposit amounts. From an initial Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates in 1951, the current amounts stand at Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500, respectively.

    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951 AJR
    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 2:22 PM IST

    An analysis of the Election Commission data revealed that over 71,000 candidates lost their security deposit since the first Lok Sabha polls in 1951 for failing to secure a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes polled in their respective constituencies. In the 2019 elections, a staggering 86 percent of candidates suffered this fate.

    Over the years, this trend has been mirrored by an increase in deposit amounts. From an initial Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates in 1951, the current amounts stand at Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500, respectively. Despite these escalating deposit amounts, losing the deposits remain a prevalent occurrence in Indian elections.

    BRS leader K Kavitha withdraws Supreme Court plea against ED summons in Delhi excise policy case

    In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a staggering 86 percent of candidates met this fate, with prominent political parties such as the BSP, Congress, BJP, and CPI witnessing significant numbers of candidates losing their deposits.

    This trend of deposit forfeiture has seen a consistent rise over successive Lok Sabha elections. Notably, during the 11th Lok Sabha polls in 1996, a staggering 91 percent of candidates—12,688 out of 13,952—lost their deposits, marking the pinnacle of this trend.

    Despite these high rates of losing deposits, it has not served as a deterrent against contesting elections, as indicated by similar trends in subsequent elections. Even in recent years, such as 2009 and 2014, a significant percentage of candidates—85 percent and 84 percent respectively—lost their security deposits.

    Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP allots 10 seats for PMK, Annamalai-Ramadoss sign seat sharing agreement

    As India prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled in seven phases beginning April 19, and concluding with vote counting on June 4. The other phases will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 2:22 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Election Commission appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as West Bengals' new DGP gcw

    BREAKING: Election Commission appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as West Bengal's new DGP

    China claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India

    China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive rkn

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to Chief Election Commissioner ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024 vkp

    Hanuman Chalisa row: BJP MP Tejasvi Surya faces complaint to CEC ahead of Lok Sabha polls 2024

    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023 anr

    Kerala: Adani Vizhinjam Port bags International Safety Award for 2023

    Recent Stories

    Election Commission appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as West Bengals' new DGP gcw

    BREAKING: Election Commission appoints Sanjay Mukherjee as West Bengal's new DGP

    Football Lionel Messi ruled out of Argentina friendlies due to hamstring injury osf

    Lionel Messi ruled out of Argentina friendlies due to hamstring injury

    China claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India

    China's claim over Arunachal Pradesh is absurd: India

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive rkn

    Kozhikode murder: Wife of accused tries to destroy crucial evidence before police arrive

    Apple to introduce iPhone 16 series soon; 5 BIG changes you can expect gcw

    Apple to introduce iPhone 16 series soon; 5 BIG changes you can expect

    Recent Videos

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh

    IAF lands aircraft on National Highway 16 in Andhra Pradesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH) snt

    What to know about Airbnb's new camera ban before booking your next stay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH) snt

    How inventor of karaoke machine Shigeichi Negishi revolutionized music industry (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH) AJR

    Viral video shows BRS leaders, KTR Rao intimidating ED officials while detaining K Kavitha (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH) AJR

    Human trafficking to Gulf nations shockingly uncovered in Bengaluru? NCPR inspects illegal orphanage (WATCH)

    Video Icon