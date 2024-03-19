Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Over 71,000 candidates lost security deposit in general elections since 1951

Over the years, this trend has been mirrored by an increase in deposit amounts. From an initial Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates in 1951, the current amounts stand at Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500, respectively.

An analysis of the Election Commission data revealed that over 71,000 candidates lost their security deposit since the first Lok Sabha polls in 1951 for failing to secure a minimum of one-sixth of the total valid votes polled in their respective constituencies. In the 2019 elections, a staggering 86 percent of candidates suffered this fate.

Over the years, this trend has been mirrored by an increase in deposit amounts. From an initial Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 250 for SC/ST candidates in 1951, the current amounts stand at Rs 25,000 and Rs 12,500, respectively. Despite these escalating deposit amounts, losing the deposits remain a prevalent occurrence in Indian elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, a staggering 86 percent of candidates met this fate, with prominent political parties such as the BSP, Congress, BJP, and CPI witnessing significant numbers of candidates losing their deposits.

This trend of deposit forfeiture has seen a consistent rise over successive Lok Sabha elections. Notably, during the 11th Lok Sabha polls in 1996, a staggering 91 percent of candidates—12,688 out of 13,952—lost their deposits, marking the pinnacle of this trend.

Despite these high rates of losing deposits, it has not served as a deterrent against contesting elections, as indicated by similar trends in subsequent elections. Even in recent years, such as 2009 and 2014, a significant percentage of candidates—85 percent and 84 percent respectively—lost their security deposits.

As India prepares for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls scheduled in seven phases beginning April 19, and concluding with vote counting on June 4. The other phases will be held on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.