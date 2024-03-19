Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    SC orders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna to appear in person over Patanjali's misleading ads

    A bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah further cautioned Patanjali Ayurveda and its executives against issuing any statements to the media, whether in print or electronic format, that disparage any system of medicine.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Mar 19, 2024, 11:11 AM IST

    In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 19) issued a directive summoning Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to personally appear before the court. This order comes in response to their failure to file a reply to the show cause notice in contempt proceedings initiated against them concerning misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda.

    The Supreme Court's move follows its scathing criticism of Patanjali Ayurveda on February 27 for promoting misleading advertisements and its subsequent restriction on the company from marketing products as treatments for diseases. Subsequently, the Court issued notices to Patanjali Ayurveda and its managing director, Acharya Balkrishna, questioning their defiance of court directives and indicating potential contempt proceedings.

    A bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah further cautioned Patanjali Ayurveda and its executives against issuing any statements to the media, whether in print or electronic format, that disparage any system of medicine.

    This caution was in line with their commitment made on November 21 of the previous year.

    Expressing concerns over the misleading information disseminated, the bench questioned the government's actions regarding Patanjali Ayurveda's purported false claims and misrepresentation in advertisements regarding the efficacy of its medicines in treating various diseases.

    Last Updated Mar 19, 2024, 11:31 AM IST
