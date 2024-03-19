SC orders Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna to appear in person over Patanjali's misleading ads

A bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah further cautioned Patanjali Ayurveda and its executives against issuing any statements to the media, whether in print or electronic format, that disparage any system of medicine.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court on Tuesday (March 19) issued a directive summoning Baba Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna to personally appear before the court. This order comes in response to their failure to file a reply to the show cause notice in contempt proceedings initiated against them concerning misleading advertisements by Patanjali Ayurveda.

BRS leader K Kavitha withdraws Supreme Court plea against ED summons in Delhi excise policy case

The Supreme Court's move follows its scathing criticism of Patanjali Ayurveda on February 27 for promoting misleading advertisements and its subsequent restriction on the company from marketing products as treatments for diseases. Subsequently, the Court issued notices to Patanjali Ayurveda and its managing director, Acharya Balkrishna, questioning their defiance of court directives and indicating potential contempt proceedings.

A bench comprising justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah further cautioned Patanjali Ayurveda and its executives against issuing any statements to the media, whether in print or electronic format, that disparage any system of medicine.

This caution was in line with their commitment made on November 21 of the previous year.

Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP allots 10 seats for PMK, Annamalai-Ramadoss sign seat sharing agreement

Expressing concerns over the misleading information disseminated, the bench questioned the government's actions regarding Patanjali Ayurveda's purported false claims and misrepresentation in advertisements regarding the efficacy of its medicines in treating various diseases.