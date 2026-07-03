Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury questioned the delay in legal action in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case. She slammed the government, asking who appointed the officials named in a complaint filed by Faizabad lawyers.

Chowdhury questions delay, appointment of trust members

Congress Rajya Sabha MP Renuka Chowdhury questioned the delay in initiating legal action in the alleged Ram Temple donation embezzlement case, asking why the authorities had not acted earlier if there were grounds for registering a case. Her remarks came after lawyers of the Faizabad Bar Association lodged a formal complaint against former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra and administrator Gopal Rao in connection with the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations.

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Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Chowdhury criticised the government and raised questions over the appointment of those named in the complaint. "After so many days, it came to their mind that an FIR should be filed. Until now, what was the deaf and dumb government doing? The question is this. Didn't you know? I am asking you, you tell us. Who recommended the appointment of these people? How did these people come to sit in these positions? Who gave them authority? We should know this," she said.

Referring to the faith of devotees who donate to the temple, she added, "Among the common people, the poor people who come out, who collect every penny and go with the belief, seeking Moksha, that we should go there... Such days have come that we have to take steps in Ram ji's name to give protection to Ram ji. Is this any talk? It's a great sin."

Faizabad lawyers demand FIR, CBI probe

Earlier on Thursday, Ayodhya police received a complaint submitted by the Faizabad Bar Association after lawyers staged a protest and attempted to march to the Ram Janmabhoomi police station demanding registration of an FIR in the alleged donation embezzlement case.

Faizabad Bar Association President Kalika Prasad Mishra said the police accepted the complaint and informed the association that an FIR would be registered. However, he clarified that only the complaint had been received and no FIR had been lodged at that stage. The Bar Association has alleged financial irregularities in the handling of donations received at the Ram Temple and has sought a fresh FIR based on what it described as new facts. It has also demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the matter.

UP Govt forms SIT as controversy continues

The controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25. Subsequently, Champat Rai and trustee Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the issue. The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT), whose tenure has been extended by 15 days to conduct a comprehensive probe into the alleged irregularities. (ANI)