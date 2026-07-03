Three more accused were arrested in the Bhiwandi TET paper leak case, bringing the total to seven. Mithun, Sonu, and Kapil Dahiya were remanded to police custody until July 9 for allegedly assisting a wanted accused with an Aadhaar card and banking.

Three more accused--identified as Mithun, Sonu and Kapil Dahiya--were produced before a court on Thursday in connection with the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, taking the total number of arrests in the case to seven. The court remanded the three accused to police custody till July 9. Thane Police arrested the three accused.

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New Arrests and Allegations

Speaking to ANI, defence counsel Shailesh Gaikwad said the three accused are alleged to have assisted wanted accused Kapil Dahiya by facilitating the creation of his Aadhaar card and carrying out bank-related transactions. "Mithun, Sonu, and Kapil Dahiya were presented before the court in connection with a case involving seven total arrests. These new accused are alleged to have assisted Kapil Dahiya, a wanted accused, by helping with the creation of his Aadhaar card and other bank transactions," Gaikwad said.

He said the court granted police custody of the accused till July 9 and added that the investigating agency may seek an extension depending on the progress of the probe. "The court granted police custody for these three accused until the 9th, with the possibility of extension based on police progress," he added.

Investigation Progress

This comes after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Thane Police had arrested four accused earlier in connection with the case. After taking three persons into custody on June 27, the police arrested the wife of the accused from Patna. According to police, the accused has been identified as Suman Kumari, wife of the accused Bijendra Kumar Gupta, who was apprehended in Patna. The accused were remanded into police custody till July 6.

Public Prosecutor Advocate Maria Ansari said the probe would continue till July 6 and that the main accused from Maharashtra would be produced before the court by then. "The investigation will continue until July 6. The team has to complete inquiries by July 6. The main accused, from Maharashtra, will be presented in court by that date. One of the accused has also received medical treatment," Ansari told reporters.

Inter-State Network and Exam Postponement

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Maharashtra TET 2026 paper leak uncovered an inter-state network and identified a resident of Bihar as the alleged mastermind behind the scam, sources said.

The Maharashtra State Council of Examination (MSCE) had postponed the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) scheduled for June 28 across the state after an alleged question paper leak came to light during a police probe in Bhiwandi, according to an official statement issued by the Council. The examination was scheduled to be conducted at 1,028 centres across Maharashtra.

In its public notice, the MSCE said that although it had implemented all necessary security measures in view of the irregularities reported during the NEET 2026 examination, confidential information received early on Saturday indicated that certain individuals in Bhiwandi were in possession of information related to the TET question paper. (ANI)