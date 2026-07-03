Spurred by alleged donation theft at Ayodhya's Ram Temple, the Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has issued strict directives for transparent management of donations, warning of severe action against any financial irregularities.

In light of the controversy surrounding the alleged large-scale theft of donations and offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee (BKTC) has issued strict directives for the management of donations, offerings, and other sources of revenue at all temples under its administration.

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The sudden issuance of the CEO's order on Thursday has sparked widespread attention. The directive mandates complete transparency in the collection, safekeeping, and accounting of donations and offerings to ensure that no complaints or financial irregularities arise in the future.

BKTC Issues Strict Directives

In an order issued on Thursday, July 2, 2026, Chief Executive Officer Sohan Singh Rangar instructed all officials and employees posted at donation and offering counting centres, accounts branches, treasury sections, guest houses, and puja counters at Badrinath, Kedarnath, and all other temples managed by the committee to exercise heightened vigilance.

The order clearly states that any negligence or irregularity in the handling of cash donations, donated materials, or temple offerings will not be tolerated. The CEO has directed all concerned officers to maintain transparent and accurate records of all cash receipts and donated materials in accordance with established procedures, while ensuring regular monitoring. He also warned that any complaint or irregularity detected in the future would result in strict disciplinary action against the responsible official or employee.

The directive has been forwarded to the Chairman of the Temple Committee for information and circulated to the officers in charge of Badrinath and Kedarnath, the Thali Bhent in-charge, accountants, treasurers, as well as the managers and caretakers of all guest houses for necessary compliance.

Developments in Ayodhya Controversy

Meanwhile, the Faizabad Bar Association has submitted a complaint to Ayodhya Police naming former Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, former trustee Anil Mishra and administrator Gopal Rao, among others, in connection with the alleged financial irregularities. The Bar Association has also sought registration of a fresh FIR based on what it described as new facts in the case.

The controversy began after an FIR was registered on June 25. Subsequently, Champat Rai and Anil Mishra resigned, taking moral responsibility for the controversy, while the Uttar Pradesh government extended the tenure of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) by 15 days to widen the scope of its probe. Police continue to record statements from key individuals as part of the ongoing investigation. (ANI)