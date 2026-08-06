Rahul Gandhi alleges the Prayagraj administration is trying to stop his 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme, asserting he will continue to raise the voice of students protesting against fee hikes and seat cuts at Allahabad University.

Rahul Gandhi accuses admin of trying to stop Prayagraj event

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday alleged that the administration has been trying "every possible way" to stop his proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, asserting that he would continue to raise the voice of students despite the hurdles.

In a post shared on X, Gandhi said the students of Allahabad University were protesting against fee hikes and seat cuts, but instead of addressing their concerns, the administration was filing FIRs against them. "Students of Allahabad University are fighting for their future against fee hikes and seat cuts. But instead of listening to the students, the administration is filing FIRs against them," he wrote.

He alleged that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government was trying to suppress the voice of the youth. "The policy of the Modi government is to suppress the voice of the youth. Ask a question and you get a lathi charge; protest and you face cases, and raise your voice and you get pellet guns," the Congress leader said.

"Ever since I decided to come to Prayagraj to hear the students' side, the administration has been trying every possible way to stop my program. It's clear that they are even afraid of the students' echo," he added.

Affirming his support for the students, Gandhi added, "I stand with the students. No matter how hard the government tries, it cannot stop me from raising their voice."

Row over programme venue

His remarks come amid a row over the proposed 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Prayagraj, scheduled for today. Earlier in the day, Congress leader Pawan Khera asserted that the event would go ahead as planned despite the withdrawal of permission for the venue, alleging that the BJP was trying to obstruct the programme because it was "afraid" of the Leader of the Opposition.

The controversy erupted after the management of KP College revoked the permission earlier granted for the use of its sports ground, citing concerns over disruption to students' academic activities and referring to an Allahabad High Court order.

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee President Ajay Rai had also said the programme would be held despite the withdrawal of permission, maintaining that Rahul Gandhi would interact with students as scheduled.

About 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign

The 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' campaign was launched by Rahul Gandhi in Kota, Rajasthan, through the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj Maha Rally'. The campaign was later taken to Dehradun in Uttarakhand and is scheduled to continue in Prayagraj today. (ANI)