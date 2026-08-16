Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury slammed the murder of Congress leader Anisur Rahman and his son in Nadia, questioning the law and order in West Bengal. He also defended Rahul Gandhi's recent comments on diplomacy, stating he simply voiced his observations.

Chowdhury condemns murder, questions law and order

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Sunday strongly condemned the murder of Congress leader Anisur Rahman and his son in Nadia on Independence Day, calling it a "heinous incident."

In a social media post, Chowdhury said, "We condemn and condemn in the strongest terms the murder of Congress leader Anisur Rahman and his son from Nadia." https://www.facebook.com/share/p/1JkHuetaEk/

Questioning the law and order situation, he said, "This government came to power with the slogan of 'Fear Out, Trust In', but such a heinous incident on the day of Independence Day raises several questions about the safety of the people and the right to freely conduct politics."

Chowdhury demanded action against those responsible, saying, "We demand a proper and impartial investigation and exemplary punishment of the guilty at the earliest."

Expressing solidarity with the bereaved families, he added, "We all stand with the bereaved families of the bereaved in this difficult time and will continue their fight for justice."

Backs Rahul Gandhi over diplomacy remarks

Meanwhile, Chowdhury on Friday stepped forward to back Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi over his recent comments, asserting that the senior party figure simply voiced what he observed.

The Congress leader maintained that the situation has drawn widespread attention and that the opposition leader holds no personal animosity or intent to demean individuals.

Speaking to ANI, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury stated that Rahul Gandhi simply spoke what he observed and has no intention of insulting anyone.

He said, "Our country employs various forms of diplomacy. The whole country is watching the situation with Italy; it has become a subject of ridicule and mockery... Nothing of this sort has ever occurred. It is not a question of insulting women. Rahul Gandhi simply spoke what he observes... Rahul Gandhi has no intention of insulting anyone. He never does that."

Rahul Gandhi criticised the Modi administration's diplomatic approach, arguing that international relations require safeguarding national interests rather than relying on "mere friendships" and public displays of warmth. (ANI)