A viral video showing a black bear approaching a group of hikers has captured widespread attention online. While the encounter appeared tense, the calm and composed reaction of the women helped avoid panic and earned praise.

A heart-stopping wildlife encounter in Mexico has gone viral on social media, leaving viewers amazed by the calmness and courage displayed by a group of women hikers. The video captures a tense moment when a large black bear approaches the women on a hiking trail, coming dangerously close while they remain remarkably composed.

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Bear Walks Right Up to Hikers

The incident reportedly took place on a trail near ecological parks in Mexico. In the viral clip, the black bear can be seen approaching the group and closely inspecting one of the women. The curious animal stands on its hind legs, sniffs her, and even gently paws at her while the hikers remain motionless.

At one point, the bear gets so close that it appears to be only inches away from the woman. Despite the frightening situation, none of the hikers panic, scream, or attempt to run away.

Calm Reaction Prevents Dangerous Situation

Wildlife experts often advise people to stay calm and avoid sudden movements when encountering wild bears. The women appeared to follow this advice instinctively. Their decision to remain still helped prevent the bear from feeling threatened or becoming aggressive.

The video also shows one of the hikers quietly taking out her phone to capture the unforgettable moment while maintaining her composure.

Social Media Applauds Their Courage

The clip has quickly spread across social media platforms, with many users praising the women for their bravery and presence of mind. Viewers noted that panic could have easily escalated the situation, but the hikers' calm behavior allowed the encounter to end peacefully.

After observing the group for a few moments, the bear eventually lost interest and wandered back into the woods, bringing the tense encounter to a safe conclusion