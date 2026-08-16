TMC leader Kunal Ghosh raised questions over the death of former WB Deputy Speaker Ashis Banerjee, calling for a probe. He alleged systemic pressure, political harassment from the BJP, and internal coercion contributed to his death.

Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Sunday raised serious questions over the death of former West Bengal Assembly Deputy Speaker and senior leader Ashis Banerjee in Birbhum. Calling for an impartial probe by the police and administration, Ghosh alleged that systemic pressure, political harassment, and internal coercion contributed to the circumstances surrounding Banerjee's death.

TMC Leader Demands Probe, Alleges 'Political Harassment'

In a post on X, Ghosh condemned the political culture fostered by the BJP, alleging that Banerjee had faced public harassment before his demise. He also pointed to pressure exerted on Banerjee by individuals seeking to shield themselves from corruption inquiries by aligning with the opposition.

"The mysterious death of Ashis Bandyopadhyay in Birbhum. It's being called a suicide, and a suicide note has allegedly been found too, yet still, I'll say it--this incident calls for investigation. It's unimaginable. We demand an impartial probe," said Ghosh.

Ghosh alleged that the BJP's "tendency of smearing, stigmatising, and socially ostracising people" was a consequence of the death. "Before proving anyone's guilt, the tendency that BJP has started of smearing, stigmatising, and socially ostracising people is a consequence of this incident. Just a few days ago, a video went viral of them being insulted by a BJP leader on the street; that too should be considered incitement to suicide. Even being a 'good Trinamool' doesn't let you survive. Because over there, five or six people have gone to lick the BJP's boots just to cover up their own sins. You can't do that politics with dignity. To fight against BJP, you have to stay united under Mamata di's leadership. Otherwise, the bootlickers and those five or six will sort out their own agendas. Ashisda had to commit suicide. This is a failure of that camp too," he added.

Ghosh added, "Ashisda was pressured into joining that camp. He was trying to tell party leaders that staying under Mamata di's leadership is better. (Which is the opinion of many others too.) But, according to sources, a few who went over there to escape corruption investigations had forced Ashisda to stay with them by pressuring him. Whether it's suicide or some other mystery, let the investigators look into it. Let the police and administration conduct an impartial investigation. Let the real truth come out. Ashisda's suicide/mysterious death is the shame of Bengal's altered politics. A former MLA and Deputy Speaker has to commit suicide in the whirlpool of politics--where do I keep this shame?"

Colleagues Mourn 'Honest' Leader

Rajya Sabha MP Samirul Islam described Banerjee as "the most honest and highly educated person in Birbhum". "Ashish was the most honest and highly educated person in Birbhum. Many people joined politics inspired by him. According to his suicide note, his name was probably maligned by the opposition party. This is a loss not just to Birbhum but to the entire West Bengal... An investigation should be held based on the suicide note... He was a 5-time MLA, a former officer," Islam told ANI.

Banerjee's Political Career

Banerjee, a 5-time MLA from Rampurhat, had stepped down as chairman of the TMC's Birbhum district core committee in June, weeks after the party suffered defeat in the assembly elections. He also lost his Rampurhat seat to BJP's Dhruba Saha.

Before joining politics, Banerjee was a professor at Rampurhat College. He served as Deputy Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly and held portfolios including AYUSH and Agriculture.

Police have registered a case and said further investigation is underway. (ANI)

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