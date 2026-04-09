A viral video showing devotees pouring 11,000 litres of milk into the Narmada River as a spiritual offering has ignited a fierce debate. The act, meant to honour the river and fulfil vows, has drawn criticism over environmental responsibility and food wastage in a country facing nutritional disparities.

A video of thousands of litres of milk being poured into the Narmada River has gone popular on social media, sparking heated debates about religious traditions, environmental responsibility, and food disparity in India. Devotees allegedly poured approximately 11,000 litres of milk into the river as a spiritual gift. While advocates portrayed the act as a holy ceremony to complete religious vows, some questioned if such large-scale offerings should continue in a society where nutritional availability is unequal.

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According to Free Press Journal report, the milk was presented to venerate the holy river while also symbolically feeding aquatic life. Devotees expected the rite to bring benefits and spiritual satisfaction, and many saw the flowing white currents as a symbol of faith and devotion.

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Social Media Reactions

However, the video instantly sparked debate. Social media users voiced highly varied viewpoints, with some defending the act as religious freedom and others arguing that dedication should not come at the expense of environmental damage or food waste.

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One user said, "Mockery in the name of DHARMA. Aise dhongi baba desh aur dharm ko bohut nuksaan pahucha rahe hai. Inki vajah se hi dharm badnaam hai."

Another said, "And the poor kids in schools get adulterated milk." Critics believe that the amount of milk used in the rite could have fed thousands of children and workers struggling with rising food prices.