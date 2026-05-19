Karnataka Weather Update: IMD Issues Rain Alert For Bengaluru And Coastal Areas
Karnataka may witness heavy rain and thunderstorms on May 19 as the IMD issued alerts for Bengaluru and several districts. Residents have been advised to stay cautious due to strong winds and changing weather conditions.
Karnataka Weather Update
Karnataka is expected to witness widespread rainfall and thunderstorm activity on May 19 as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued fresh weather alerts for several districts across the state. From Bengaluru to coastal Karnataka, changing weather conditions have brought relief from extreme summer heat but also raised concerns over waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
Heavy Rainfall Likely In Multiple Districts
According to the IMD, light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in many parts of Karnataka over the next few days. Coastal Karnataka and interior regions may also witness isolated heavy rainfall activity. Strong winds with speeds reaching 40–60 kmph are expected in some areas during thunderstorm activity.
s.
Bengaluru Under Yellow Alert
The IMD has placed Bengaluru under a yellow alert due to the possibility of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. On Monday evening, several parts of the city experienced intense rainfall, causing waterlogging, traffic congestion, and slower movement during peak office hours. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers are expected to continue across the city.
Thunderstorms May Continue Till May 22
Weather experts said thunderstorm activity is likely to continue across North Interior Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, and coastal regions until May 22. Moisture inflow from the Arabian Sea and atmospheric instability are being cited as major reasons behind the sudden weather change across South India.
Advisory Issued For Residents
Authorities have advised residents to stay indoors during lightning activity and avoid taking shelter under trees or weak structures during thunderstorms. Commuters have also been asked to monitor traffic and weather updates before travelling. Farmers and fishermen in coastal areas have been urged to remain cautious due to strong winds and rough weather condition
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.