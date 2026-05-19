Indian fuel prices have increased again, with petrol and diesel rising by approximately 90 paise per litre. This marks the second hike within a week, following a recent Rs 3 increase. The government attributes these rises to soaring global crude oil prices and geopolitical tensions in West Asia.

Indian consumers woke up to another fuel price shock on Tuesday as petrol and diesel prices were increased by around 90 paise per litre across the country. The latest revision comes just days after the Centre approved a steep Rs 3 per litre hike, marking the second fuel price increase within a week amid soaring global crude oil prices and escalating tensions in West Asia.

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According to reports, oil marketing companies revised fuel rates early Tuesday morning, pushing petrol and diesel prices higher across major metro cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. The back-to-back increases are expected to further burden households already dealing with inflationary pressures and rising transportation costs.

Latest Petrol and Diesel Prices in Major Cities

City Petrol Price (Per Litre) Diesel Price (Per Litre) Delhi Rs 98.64 Around Rs 91+ Mumbai Over Rs 107 Over Rs 94 Kolkata Over Rs 109 Over Rs 96 Chennai Over Rs 104 Over Rs 96 Bengaluru Rs 107.12 Rs 95.04 Hyderabad Rs 111.88 Rs 99.95

Prices may vary slightly depending on local taxes and dealer commissions.

Just four days earlier, fuel prices had already been raised by Rs 3 per litre after a four-year freeze on revisions. At the time, petrol in Delhi had jumped from Rs 94.77 to Rs 97.77 per litre, while diesel rose from Rs 87.67 to Rs 90.67. Similar hikes were recorded across Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai.

Also Read: Petrol, Diesel, CNG Prices Today (May 18, 2026): Check Latest Fuel Rates Across Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

The government and oil companies have linked the fuel price surge to rising international crude oil rates triggered by the ongoing conflict in West Asia and supply disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz. Reports suggest state-run oil marketing companies have been facing mounting losses as crude prices continue to climb.

Experts warn that the latest hike may not be the last if geopolitical tensions continue. Analysts cited in reports said oil firms have been under pressure due to heavy under-recoveries on petrol, diesel and LPG sales.

The repeated increase in fuel prices is also expected to impact transport fares, food delivery charges and essential commodity prices in the coming days. In Odisha, for instance, bus fares were already revised upward after diesel prices increased earlier this month.

Meanwhile, social media users reacted strongly to the latest hike, with many expressing concerns over rising living costs and questioning whether more increases are on the way as global oil markets remain volatile.

Also Read: OMCs reduce losses after fuel price hike amid West Asia crisis