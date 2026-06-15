Ritu Maurya has shared her unique strategy for increasing her annual salary from ₹10 lakh to ₹80 lakh within a year by securing a remote job. Her method bypasses traditional applications, instead using AI tools like ChatGPT to develop a project based on a job description and presenting it directly to hiring managers to showcase skills proactively.

A woman has shared how she increased her annual salary from ₹10 lakh to ₹80 lakh within a year after landing a remote job. Ritu Maurya described the strategy she claims made her stand out in a crowded job market in a recent Instagram post. Maurya described a plan that incorporates project development, direct communication with recruiting managers, and artificial intelligence technologies instead of depending just on conventional applications. She claims that the approach is intended to showcase abilities prior to an interview.

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In the video, Maurya suggests that job searchers start by finding a firm they truly want to work for and reading a job description that fits their professional objectives. She pointed out that since the goal is to discover what the organization is looking for, the position does not necessarily need to be vacant.

The next stage is to use ChatGPT to assess the job description and create a project proposal that is specific to the position. She clarified that the AI tool may assist in developing the project's concept as well as the building instructions.

Maurya then suggests turning that concept into a functional project by utilising Emergent.sh, an AI-powered programming platform. She claims that the platform can help with planning, coding, debugging, and deployment, enabling users to produce working prototypes even in the absence of substantial technical expertise.

She stressed that each project's initial iteration is only the beginning. Until it becomes something useful and refined, users should keep enhancing it via several iterations of feedback and modifications.

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When the project is complete, Maurya advises sending it straight to a recruiting manager. She suggests writing a note outlining how the project was created to solve a problem associated with the position or business. She also suggests adding a little video tour of the project to one's LinkedIn page.

Maurya claims that this strategy enables job searchers to demonstrate initiative and problem-solving abilities in a manner that goes beyond a typical resume. Her post demonstrates how AI tools and customised projects are becoming more and more integrated into contemporary job-hunting tactics, especially for professionals looking for remote work and professional advancement.