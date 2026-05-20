The BRICS Youth Council Entrepreneurship Working Group Meeting was held in Indore, discussing ways to strengthen cooperation in entrepreneurship and promote innovation-led sustainable growth among youth entrepreneurs and delegates from member nations.

The BRICS Youth Council Entrepreneurship Working Group Meeting was held on Wednesday in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, as part of India's BRICS Chairship 2026. The meeting has brought together youth entrepreneurs, delegates, policymakers, and stakeholders from BRICS countries to deliberate on strengthening cooperation in entrepreneurship and promoting innovation-led sustainable growth, according to the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

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Organised by the Department of Youth Affairs, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, the meeting is being held under the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, joined the event through video conferencing and addressed the participants.

In his remarks, he underscored the demographic strength that gives BRICS countries an opportunity to shape the future of work. He further stated, "Together, our countries represent nearly half of the world's population. Across many BRICS economies, more than 50% of the population is below the age of 35. India alone has nearly 65% of its population below the age of 35. This demographic strength gives BRICS countries an opportunity to shape the future of work. Across BRICS nations, young people are already driving transformational change."

He further noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has made remarkable progress in expanding decent employment opportunities and building one of the world's most vibrant start-up ecosystems through focused efforts on skilling, digital inclusion and enterprise-led growth.

From Local Innovation to Global Impact

A dedicated session on "From Local Innovation to Global Impact: BRICS Cooperation for a Youth-Led Startup Ecosystem" brought together participating BRICS countries to present their experiences, initiatives, and best practices in the field of entrepreneurship. The session provided a platform for exchange of ideas and discussions on strengthening startup ecosystems and enhancing cooperation among BRICS countries.

Addressing the session, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports, said, "When BRICS nations work together and learn from each other, local innovations can create global impact." She also highlighted India's rapidly growing startup ecosystem and noted that youth from smaller towns and Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities are increasingly building successful enterprises, reflecting the country's commitment towards inclusive and youth-led innovation.

Youth Entrepreneurship as a Driver of Innovation

Addressing the plenary session, Pallavi Jain Govil, Secretary, Department of Youth Affairs, highlighted the growing importance of youth entrepreneurship in driving innovation and inclusive growth. She stated, "Youth-led entrepreneurship is increasingly being recognised as a key driver of innovation, employment and inclusive growth. As our economies continue to evolve, young entrepreneurs are playing an important role in shaping solutions that are both locally relevant and globally adaptable."

Focus on Thematic Panel Discussions

The meeting also featured thematic panel discussions focusing on digital innovation and technology-driven entrepreneurship, social and inclusive entrepreneurship, and green entrepreneurship and climate-positive business models. The discussions explored emerging opportunities for young entrepreneurs across sectors such as AI, fintech, agritech, sustainability, and clean energy, while also highlighting the importance of inclusive growth and community-driven enterprise.

The programme will continue with workshops, discussions, and interactive sessions aimed at fostering partnerships and strengthening collaboration among young entrepreneurs from BRICS countries. (ANI)