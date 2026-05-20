Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge attacked PM Modi over price rise, a falling rupee, and paper leaks. He contrasted the 'melody' of speeches with the 'misery' of the government's alleged loot, citing increased debt and commodity prices.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over price rise, falling value of rupee and paper leaks, saying every aspect of the economy is suffering and people are being lectured to shoulder the burden of the "grave economic storm".

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The Congress leader also took potshots over PM Modi's gesture of gifting to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a set of 'Melody' toffees and said "Modi ji wants the public to enjoy the 'melody of speeches while surviving the 'misery' of his government's loot".

"Modi ji wants the public to enjoy the "melody" of speeches while surviving the "misery" of his government's loot! In the past 11 years, under Modi Govt, the average debt per Indian has increased 11-fold," Kharge said in a post on X. He said the wealth of 229 tycoons, along with 26 newly added billionaires, "has reportedly crossed Rs 97.50 lakh crore".

Skyrocketing Prices of Essentials

"Price of Domestic LPG has skyrocketed by 121% exploding from Rs 414 in 2014 to Rs 915.5 in 2026. Commercial cylinders have been ruthlessly hiked by nearly 154%, from Rs 1,241 to Rs 3,152. CNG, Milk, Bread, Medicines - every price is skyrocketing," he said.

'Brutal' Fuel Taxes

"Over 12 years, more than Rs 43 lakh crore has been extracted from citizens through brutal petrol taxes and central excise duties. Recent fuel hikes the government oil companies generated around Rs 12,400 crore within hours, while households are left suffocating under relentless price pressure," he added.

Youth Unemployment and Paper Leaks

The Congress leader alleged that youth unemployment (age 15 to 29) has surged to 15.2% in March 2026, "a nine-month peak reflecting deepening economic distress".

"Ninety examination paper leaks in 10 years under BJP rule have shattered recruitment credibility and devastated the future of nearly 9 crore youth. Dampening Investment & Sinking Rupee. Rupee has hit an all-time low of 96.90, practically on death-bed," he said.

Sinking Rupee and Weakening Economy

He said India's foreign exchange reserves have fallen by around $38 billion in two months since the West Asia conflict began, weakening external buffers.

Kharge said that total FPI outflows from equity markets have reached Rs 2.2 lakh crore in 2026, till now, already higher than the Rs 1.66 lakh crore recorded in the entire 2025

Citizens Left to Shoulder 'Grave Economic Storm'

"By imposing economic hardship, the BJP government has left around 80 crore citizens dependent on a 5 kg ration support system. Every aspect of the Economy is suffering, but Modi ji continues his PR, lecturing citizens to shoulder the burden of this Grave Economic Storm," he said. (ANI)