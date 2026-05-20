Himachal Pradesh University's Physics Dept installed a state-of-the-art Ferroelectric Loop Tester under the ₹10-crore ANRF-PAIR project. This facility boosts research in advanced materials and next-generation energy storage in the Himalayas.

In a significant boost to advanced scientific research in the Himalayan region, the Department of Physics at Himachal Pradesh University has installed a state-of-the-art Precision LC II Ferroelectric/Multiferroic Loop Tester under the prestigious ₹10-crore ANRF-PAIR project.

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According to the release, the University officials said the facility is among the first of its kind to be established under the ANRF-PAIR (Partnership for Advanced Innovation and Research) initiative, positioning HPU among leading institutions equipped with high-end infrastructure for advanced ferroelectric and multifunctional materials research.

Project Funding and Investment

According to officials, nearly ₹6 crore of the total project funding has been earmarked for developing advanced research infrastructure, including the newly procured equipment, which alone costs around ₹1 crore.

Enhancing Research Capabilities

The newly installed system is expected to significantly enhance the university's research capabilities in advanced materials and next-generation energy storage technologies. The facility will support research in high-energy-density dielectric capacitors, ferroelectric materials and multifunctional materials for future energy applications, as per the release.

Addressing Limitations in Energy Storage

Researchers said the work aims to address major limitations associated with conventional chemical batteries, including slow charging, thermal degradation and limited operational lifespan.

Advanced Material Characterisation

The Precision LC II system will also enable precise characterisation of polarisation behaviour, dielectric properties, leakage currents and endurance performance of advanced materials at microscopic levels.

Future Applications and Impact

The research is expected to contribute to developments in ultra-fast charging systems, electric and hybrid vehicles, aerospace and defence technologies, smart grids and high-speed transport systems.

Strengthening Himachal's Scientific Ecosystem

University authorities said the project would strengthen the scientific ecosystem in Himachal Pradesh by enabling scholars and researchers to undertake world-class experimental work within the state, reducing dependence on external laboratories and creating opportunities for high-impact scientific innovation in the Himalayan region.

Project Leadership and Team

The university credited the achievement to the leadership of Vice-Chancellor Prof. Mahavir Singh and the efforts of the physics research team comprising Prof. N. S. Negi, Dr. Ramesh Thakur, Dr. Sandeep Chauhan and Dr. Indu Sharma, along with research scholars Sachin Sharma, Diksha Sharma, Purnima Raghav, Abhilasha and Dipika Sharma. (ANI)