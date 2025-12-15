A viral video claiming to show a youth casually crossing the India-Bangladesh border has sparked strong reactions on social media. Users blamed political leaders, security forces and history, while others called the video misleading.

A short video claiming to show a youth casually crossing the India-Bangladesh border has gone viral on social media, sparking strong reactions and political comments. The clip, shared widely on X and Reddit, shows a young man climbing over barbed wire fencing while another person records the act. However, there is no official confirmation of the video's location or authenticity.

The video is captioned: "Youth casually crossing border between Indian-Bangladesh. Who should be blamed?" It appears to show a young man climbing over barbed wire fencing said to be along the India-Bangladesh border. Another person is seen filming him, while a third individual is believed to be present.

The viral video does not show any security personnel. It also does not clearly identify the exact location or date when it was recorded.

Strong reactions and political remarks online

The video led to a flood of reactions on X. One user questioned the role of border forces by asking, “BSF kya kar rahi hai?” Others took a political tone.

Several comments continued the sarcasm.

One user sarcastically blamed the Central government, writing that everything is under the BJP now and questioning how well borders are being protected. Another replied mockingly, saying the blame lies with 'Nehru only'.

One user blamed historical figures like Tipu Sultan, Akbar, Nehru, and Mahatma Gandhi, adding that such incidents would not have happened if Sardar Patel had been India’s first Prime Minister. Another user said the issue should be blamed on Indira Gandhi, who played a role in the creation of Bangladesh.

Some users doubt the video's intent

Not everyone believed the video showed a serious border breach. One X user observed that the youth did not carry any bags and suggested they were not leaving the country permanently.

The user claimed the video may involve young people from Bihar creating reels using cheap mobile data, possibly for attention or views. Another suggested it could be linked to political messaging during elections.

Claims of misinformation and calls for action

Some users asserted that the video is misleading, stating that no part of the border is left unmanned. A few users suggested stronger security measures, including electrifying the fencing and adding power connections to the iron barriers.

No official confirmation so far

Authorities have not issued any official statement on the video. There is no confirmation about where the clip was filmed or whether it actually shows the India-Bangladesh border.

While the video has triggered strong emotions and political debate online, its authenticity remains unverified.