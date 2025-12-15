A late-night argument over an extra chicken leg at a biryani shop in Narmadapuram turned violent on Sunday, leaving customer Akhilesh Shivhare injured. The shopkeeper allegedly attacked him with a hot utensil and sharp object.

A late-night argument over an extra chicken leg turned violent at a busy biryani centre near the old bus stand in Narmadapuram on Sunday. The incident left a customer injured and the shopkeeper in police custody. The fight caused panic at the crowded food stall and drew the attention of several people nearby, according to a report in The Times of India.

Customer injured during argument over food order

The injured man has been identified as Akhilesh Shivhare, a resident of Balaganj. Police said Akhilesh suffered a cut on his cheek and burn injuries on his palm during the attack. He is also the cousin of a local BJP leader, officials confirmed.

According to the complaint, Akhilesh had visited the biryani shop late at night and asked for an extra chicken leg with his order. The shopkeeper agreed but asked for Rs 10 extra, which Akhilesh agreed to pay.

Dispute began after shopkeeper refused to return money

Akhilesh reportedly handed over a Rs 500 note to the shopkeeper. After some time, the shopkeeper told him that no chicken legs were left. When Akhilesh asked for the extra money to be returned, an argument broke out between the two, the TOI report added.

Police said the argument quickly escalated and turned violent inside the small food stall.

Shopkeeper attacked customer with hot utensil and sharp object

The shopkeeper, identified as Hasim Ali, allegedly picked up a hot utensil and a sharp object during the fight. He attacked Akhilesh, causing burn injuries to his palm when Akhilesh tried to protect himself. The sharp object caused a deep cut on his face, police said.

The sudden violence led to chaos at the food stall, which was crowded at the time. Several passersby gathered after hearing the commotion.

Police intervene and bring situation under control

After receiving information, Kotwali police reached the spot and brought the situation under control. Both the injured man and the shopkeeper were taken to the police station for questioning.

A case was registered against Hasim Ali late at night for assault and creating a public disturbance, police said.

Accused taken into custody, past criminal record found

Police confirmed that the accused shopkeeper has been taken into custody. During investigation, officers found that Hasim Ali has a criminal history, with five previous cases registered against him, including cases of assault.

Further investigation into the incident is ongoing, police added.

What began as a small argument over food ended in violence and injuries, highlighting concerns over safety at busy food stalls late at night. Police have assured strict action as the investigation continues, while locals have called for better monitoring of crowded public places.