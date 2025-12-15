A Goa Police team will take custody of the Luthra brothers in Delhi after their deportation from Thailand. They are expected in Goa tomorrow night, will be taken to Anjuna Police Station, and produced before the Mapusa Court on December 17.

A Goa Police team is set to depart for Delhi late tonight to formally take custody of the Luthra brothers from central agencies. The accused will be handed over to the Goa Police in Delhi. Officials have clarified that the Goa Police is not traveling to Thailand, and custody of the Luthra brothers will be secured in Delhi only.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

As per the schedule, the Luthra brothers are expected to arrive in Goa late tomorrow night. Upon arrival, they will be taken directly to the Anjuna Police Station for further interrogation.

Arrival in Goa and Legal Proceedings

The accused are likely to be produced before the Mapusa Court on December 17. Meanwhile, the Goa government has constituted a special legal team to ensure the case is effectively pursued.

The police have registered a case under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which carries a provision for imprisonment of up to 10 years. Investigating officers are gathering evidence regarding all alleged violations committed by the Luthra brothers in order to prepare a strong charge sheet.

Deportation from Thailand in Final Stage

The much-anticipated deportation of Luthra brothers, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra, from Thailand to India is now in its final stage, with top sources indicating they are likely to be sent back to India soon. The brothers are expected to land in Delhi following the deportation.

Indian authorities have furnished all required documentation to the Thai side, including the necessary Emergency Certificates (ECs) issued after the brothers' passports were cancelled. Sources confirm that procedural bottlenecks have been largely resolved.

Thai Court Appearance and Detention

Thai immigration authorities are coordinating closely with Indian officials and are preparing to present the case before a local Bangkok court. This court appearance is understood to be the final, mandatory legal requirement under Thai law before a formal deportation order can be executed.

Sources close to the matter says,"Relevant documentation is submitted. The matter now moves for its last legal review by a local Bangkok court.

Earlier in the day, a legal team representing the Luthra brothers met them in Thai custody for approximately 30 minutes. Thai Police had detained the brothers from a resort in Phuket on Thursday after India had moved to suspend their passports, reported local media.

Bilateral Cooperation Ensures Handover

Local police say the detention followed a request from Indian law enforcement. According to Thai authorities, an Indian law enforcement team is also coordinating formalities for the brother's return. This is possible due to an extradition treaty between two countries that is in force since 2015.

Thai officials stressed that due process will be followed while cooperation continues between the two countries. Authorities say they are working with their Indian counterparts to ensure a prompt lawful handover.

The Embassy of India in Bangkok is also actively coordinating with the Thai authorities regarding the ongoing case. The swift developments signal a breakthrough after earlier reports suggested the case was headed for a prolonged legal battle in Bangkok due to competing claims and human rights issues stemming from the cancellation of their travel documents.

Background: The 'Birch by Romeo Lane' Fire

On December 6, late at night at 'Birch by Romeo Lane' nightclub, a devastating blaze claimed 25 lives, including five tourists and 20 staff members. Gaurav Luthra and Saurabh Luthra own the restaurant. (ANI)