The Supreme Court will pass 'effective and enforceable orders' on the Delhi-NCR air pollution crisis, with a hearing on Dec 17. The court noted poor implementation of rules and the impact on the poor, as Delhi's AQI remains 'severe'.

SC to Pass 'Enforceable Orders'

The Supreme Court on Monday said that it will pass effective orders that are enforceable in matters relating to worsening air pollution in Delhi-NCR.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi said it will hear the matter of the air pollution crisis in Delhi-NCR on December 17.

Amicus Curiae Flags Poor Implementation

Senior advocate Aprajita Singh, who is assisting it as an amicus curiae, mentioned the matter before the bench saying though the preventive measures are in place, but their poor implementation by the authorities was the key issue. Till this court directs something, the authorities do not comply with the protocols which are already there, she said.

To this, the bench said, "This is coming up before a three judges bench on Wednesday. It will come up." Another lawyer mentioned an application concerning children's health, stating that, despite earlier orders, schools are holding outdoor sports activities. 'The states will not take action till the court orders... last month order was passed that sport events will not happen in December-January, despite this orders have been passed for such activities, they have found ways and means to bypass order," said the amicus.

CJI on Lifestyle Changes and Impact on Poor

CJI responded, "We know the problem and let us pass orders which can be complied with. There are some directions which can be forcibly imposed. In these urban metropolitan cities people have their own lifestyle. But the poor..." Poor labourers are the worst ones to suffer, Singh said, adding that with the enforcement of GRAP-IV measures, construction workers are now left without work.

"We will only pass orders which are effective, there are certain directions which can be enforced, people will have to adapt to those conditions. They have to modify and change their lifestyle... In metropolitan cities people have their own way of lifestyle which they don't change, the problem arises with affluent class, the poor is affected," said the CJI.

Delhi's AQI Remains 'Severe'

This morning, the national capital, Delhi, recorded an overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of 452 at around 8 am, placing it in the 'severe' category, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Large parts of the city were shrouded in a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort to residents. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)