A thick fog enveloped several cities in Rajasthan on Monday morning, significantly reducing visibility and disrupting the everyday life of the residents. Dholpur was among the most affected, as a dense fog blanketed the city.

According to locals, the area has become colder than the previous day, and as a result, the city's conditions have deteriorated. "It wasn't that cold yesterday, but today it's very cold, and there's a lot of fog also...cold conditions in Dholpur are deteriorating," a resident told ANI. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), Dholpur recorded an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 184 in the morning, placing it in the 'moderate' category. While this suggested relatively better air quality compared to some other regions, the overall pollution levels still reflected a decline.

Air Quality Worsens Across Rajasthan

Meanwhile, Jaisalmer recorded a 'severe' AQI of 307 and was shrouded in thick smog, which severely reduced visibility and caused discomfort among residents. Several other cities in Rajasthan also experienced varied air quality levels. Jaipur, the state capital, reported a 'moderate' AQI ranging between 101 and 200, while Sri Ganganagar recorded a 'poor' AQI of 236. Kota also saw poor air quality, with AQI levels between 201 and 300.

Delhi Chokes on Severe Pollution

The national capital, Delhi, continued to face a severe pollution crisis, with the overall AQI at 452 around 8 am, according to CPCB data. Large parts of the city were covered by a dense layer of toxic smog, prompting residents to report difficulty in breathing and urging authorities to take action. "The condition of Delhi is bad...we are experiencing difficulty in breathing....old people are distressed...they are feeling sick...construction work has not stopped.... work is happening on the ground...people are distressed...there is no one to ask people...I request everyone to complain about this matter...tell them about Delhi's condition..." a resident told ANI. (ANI)