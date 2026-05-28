Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain slammed the Maharashtra government for its lack of a 'concrete plan' to handle the Eid sacrifice controversy in Mumbai, citing legal provisions for temporary slaughterhouses during Bakrid.

As Eid is celebrated across the nation today, Congress leader Muzaffar Hussain on Thursday said he does not think the government has any "concrete plan" to address the ongoing controversy over Eid sacrifice inside residential societies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

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Speaking to ANI on the row over Eid sacrifice in a residential society in Mira-Bhayandar, Hussain questioned the administration's handling of the issue. "Now, the question is how the government or the corporation will resolve this problem? I don't think the government has any concrete plan," Hussain said.

Legal Provisions for Sacrifice

Speaking on the matter, Hussain referred to provisions under the Bombay Provincial Municipal Corporations (BPMC) Act and court guidelines related to slaughter facilities during Bakrid. "The Constitution of India gives rights to everyone to practice their religion. As per the BPMC Act, there has to be a permanent slaughterhouse within the limits of every municipal corporation," he said.

He further stated that, according to a High Court judgment, municipal corporations are also required to permit temporary slaughterhouses during religious occasions such as Bakrid. "As per a High Court judgement, apart from a permanent slaughter house in every municipal corporation limit, the municipal corporation has to give permission for the setting up of a temporary slaughter house or abattoir on religious occasions, especially Bakrid," he said.

He added that the court order also states that if a housing society grants a no-objection certificate (NOC) for carrying out the ritual, the corporation should grant permission. "The order also says that if a housing society has given NOC to conduct slaughter, then the corporation has to permit it," he added.

BJP Alleges Illegal Slaughter

Earlier in the day, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that illegal animal slaughter for Bakri Eid was taking place at several locations in Mumbai, including Mankhurd, Deonar, and Govandi, and urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and Mumbai Police to take action.

In a post on X, Somaiya claimed that qurbani was being carried out in housing societies and residential complexes despite designated slaughter locations and licensed markets being available nearby. "Dozen's places illegal Kurbani Katal at Mankhurd, Deonar, Govandi.... in Housing Societies/Complexes. Bakri Eid Kurbani inspite of Markets/Shops Kurbani Places (designated places) available nearby areas. BMC Police must act," Somaiya posted.

BMC Cancels Permission in Goregaon Society

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation cancelled permission earlier granted for Bakri Eid qurbani at the premises of Azad Nagar D-3 building, Satellite Garden Phase-2, on Aarey Bhaskar Road in Goregaon (East). The civic body directed residents to use a mutton shop located at Chandar Bhuvar Chawl, Khadakpada Film City Road, Malad (East) as the designated facility for qurbani purposes. A copy of the order was also forwarded to Dindoshi Police Station for information and necessary action.

About Eid Al-Adha

Eid Al-Adha or Bakra Eid, which is being observed on May 28 this year, is a significant Islamic festival also referred to as the 'festival of sacrifice'. It is observed on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, the 12th month of the Islamic lunar calendar, and marks the culmination of the annual Hajj pilgrimage in Mecca.

The date of the festival changes every year as it follows the lunar calendar, which is approximately 11 days shorter than the Gregorian calendar. This results in Eid moving earlier each year in the Western calendar cycle.

The festival is widely regarded as a time of joy, reflection and compassion, where people strengthen social bonds, forgive past grievances and engage in acts of charity and goodwill. It commemorates the willingness of Prophet Abraham to sacrifice in obedience to God, symbolising faith and devotion. (ANI)