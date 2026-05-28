Police have arrested two young daily wagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old accountant to build a terrifying criminal reputation.

Police have arrested two young daily wagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district for allegedly murdering a 32-year-old accountant to build a terrifying criminal reputation. The accused, Vishal Kumar and Gagan Kumar, both in their early 20s, were taken into custody for the brutal murder of Pintu, an accountant at a brick kiln who had disappeared on April 29. His body was later found dumped inside a drain near Aakhlaur Kheri village on May 3.

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According to police, the murder was cold-blooded, random, and driven by a shocking desire to erase the humiliation of being mocked as a “petty thief.”

SP (Rural) Mayank Pathak revealed that the twisted motive emerged after Vishal became the subject of ridicule in his village following a family dispute.

“Vishal was jailed in a robbery case last year and had recently been released. A few days before the murder, he and Gagan went to a Muzaffarnagar court for a hearing. On their way back, their motorcycle broke down, forcing them to abandon it. His father beat him and accused him of stealing the missing bike. Neighbours quickly joined in, mocking him as a petty thief,” the SP said.

Humiliated and enraged by the constant taunts, Vishal allegedly decided to commit a gruesome crime that would replace ridicule with fear.

On April 29, the duo reportedly intercepted Pintu while he was riding his motorcycle. Investigators said the accused strangled him, dragged his body into a sugarcane field, and repeatedly smashed his head with a brick in a savage assault.

Police said the victim was chosen completely at random.

“The accused had no personal enmity or acquaintance with Pintu,” SP Pathak said. “They were simply frustrated by constant taunts and wanted to elevate their criminal image.”

The two accused have been booked under BNS sections 103 (murder) and 238 (destruction of evidence) and have been sent to jail.