West Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari visited the ISKCON temple in Mayapur for 'Gau Puja'. He also announced that the government has intensified border security measures, handing over 142.79 acres of land to the BSF for outposts and fencing.

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday visited the ISKCON temple in Mayapur, Nadia district, where he performed 'Gau Puja' and offered prayers seeking blessings.

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Speaking to ANI, Adhikari said his visit to the temple was part of his continued spiritual engagements after assuming office. "After taking the oath, I have visited many temples, and I also wanted to visit the ISKCON temple here in Mayapur and receive blessings," he said.

During the visit, ISKCON Trustee and Country Director of Communications Yudhistir Govinda Das welcomed the Chief Minister and highlighted his long-standing association with the institution. "CM Suvendu Adhikari has been a well-wisher and devotee of this institution for a very long time. We feel immense joy that, less than a month after becoming Chief Minister, he is present here today, " he said.

Strengthening Border Security

Meanwhile, Adhikari on Wednesday stated that the government has initiated intensified measures to strengthen border security by facilitating the construction of BSF outposts and barbed-wire fencing.

Adhikari said additional land has now been handed over to the Border Security Force, taking the total tally to 142.79 acres.

In a post on X, Adhikari said, "Govt of WB has initiated intensified measures to strengthen Border Security by facilitating construction of BSF Outposts & Barbed-Wire Fencing, further enhancing security in the Border areas. Additional land has now been handed over to BSF, taking the total tally to 142.79 acres."

According to the data shared by Adhikari, Murshidabad accounts for the highest allocation at 38.805 acres, followed by Jalpaiguri with 35.165 acres and Cooch Behar with 22.95 acres. "As part of this ongoing initiative, a substantial amount of land has already been distributed across nine districts. The breakdown of the land transferred to the BSF so far is as follows: 22.95 acres in Cooch Behar, 35.165 acres in Jalpaiguri, 8.815 acres in Darjeeling, 2.84 acres in Uttar Dinajpur, 20.1701 acres in Dakshin Dinajpur, 10.90 acres in Malda, 38.805 acres in Murshidabad, 0.55 acres in Nadia, and 2.6 acres in North 24 Parganas," the post stated. (ANI)

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