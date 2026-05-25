A viral video showing a father taking his daughter to school on a bicycle with a small chair-seat has touched social media users across the internet. Shared with the caption calling the bicycle 'a father’s kingdom of love and safety', the clip drew praise for the father’s care and creativity. Many called the moment heartwarming and emotional.

A heartwarming video of a father taking his young daughter to school on a bicycle has gone viral on social media, touching thousands of people online. The clip shows the man riding a bicycle with a small chair attached to the back seat for the child. The little girl sits comfortably on the tiny seat while her father carefully cycles through the road.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In the video, the father can be seen holding the child gently with one hand while steering the bicycle with the other. The clip was shared online with the caption: “The World Sees a Bicycle, But a Daughter Sees Her Father’s Kingdom of Love and Safety.”

Scroll to load tweet…

Soon after being posted on X, the video spread widely across social media platforms, with many users praising the father’s love, effort and creativity.

Social media moved by father's love

Many viewers said the simple scene carried more emotion than expensive gifts or luxury lifestyles. One user wrote, 'A father’s bicycle carries more love than many luxury cars.'

Another person commented, 'That’s her Rolls Royce there.'

Several users called the video 'heartwarming' and 'beautiful', while many said the father’s smile made the clip even more special.

One user wrote, “The world measures wealth in dollars, but daughters measure it in love, protection, and presence.”

Another person commented, 'A daughter is his queen.'

Many people also praised the father for creating a comfortable seat for his child despite limited resources.

A user wrote, “What people do with basic money is so inspiring.”

Others shared personal memories after watching the video.

One woman said she had done something similar for her daughter in 2013 when the child was around two years old.

Some users raise safety concerns

While the video received huge appreciation, some social media users also expressed concern about the child’s safety.

A few viewers pointed out that balancing a bicycle with one hand while holding the child with the other could become dangerous if the cycle slipped or hit traffic suddenly.

One comment read, “This is safe from which angle.”

Another user wrote that although the father deserved respect, “any little slip could lead to fatal consequences.”

Some users also said such situations reflect the lack of safer transport options available to many families.

One person described it as “third world country behaviour” and said risky situations have become normalised.

However, several others defended the father and said he was doing his best with what he had.

Video sparks wider discussion online

The viral clip also started conversations around parenting, poverty, sacrifice and the emotional bond between fathers and daughters.

Many users focused on the love shown in the video rather than the bicycle itself.

Comments like “Parenthood is bliss”, “True love”, and “Papa ki pari” filled the discussion section.

Some users became emotional while watching the clip.

One person wrote, “This just made my day,” while another said, “Rula diya.”

Not all reactions were positive. A few users criticised the family’s financial condition and questioned why people have children if they struggle financially.

Others strongly disagreed with such comments and said the father’s effort showed responsibility, care and dedication.