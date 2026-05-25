A viral video showing a Jaipur street vendor making crispy rava dosa sparked a heated online debate after a social media user called the cooking style 'blasphemy'. While some viewers criticised the hygiene and use of a plastic mug, many others defended the vendor, saying rava dosa is traditionally prepared in a similar way.

A viral video showing a roadside vendor making crispy rava dosa in Jaipur, Rajasthan has triggered a heated debate online, with social media users divided over whether the preparation was authentic, unhygienic or unfairly criticised. The video, shared online with the caption 'Crispy Rava Dosa Making In Jaipur', showed the vendor preparing the dosa in a fast and unusual style on a large hot tawa.

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A social media user strongly criticised the cooking method and reposted the clip with a sharp caption saying, "Someone should file a petition to ban these vendors from making dosa.. it’s nothing short of blasphemy."

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The user also mocked the cooking process by comparing it to 'plastering, touch up, painting work' and criticised the heavy use of podi. The post quickly went viral and attracted hundreds of reactions from people across the country.

Many users defend the vendor and rava dosa style

While some viewers agreed with the criticism, a large number of users defended the vendor and said the preparation shown in the clip was normal for rava dosa.

Several people pointed out that rava dosa batter is usually thin and spread differently from regular dosa batter.

One user wrote, 'Rava dosa is made like this'.

Another person said, “This is how crispy OG rava dosa can be made. Many hotels follow a different style, which tastes like thin rava oothappam.”

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Some users also said the criticism came from people unfamiliar with the dish.

Another user wrote, “It’s rava dosa, its usual preparation only.”

Many people also said the dosa only looked unusual because the batter was being spread quickly by hand before cooking.

A few viewers agreed that using hands for mixing batter and pouring from a plastic mug did not look very hygienic, but they still said the cooking style itself was not wrong.

One user commented, “Nothing blasphemy about this. Far better than making cheese khichdi on dosa.”

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Another said, “Food habits and tastes change every 100 kilometres in this country.”

Hygiene concerns also raised online

Even though many users defended the vendor, the video also sparked a separate discussion around food hygiene and street food safety.

Some viewers questioned why the batter was stored in a plastic mug instead of a steel container. Others said gloves should be compulsory for street food vendors.

One user wrote, “Totally unhygienic.”

Another commented, “Won’t feel like eating anything that’s coming out of a plastic mug.”

A user said hygiene and aesthetics matter and explained why he avoids eating street food.

Others, however, argued that small vendors should not be attacked online over normal cooking practices.

One user said, “Have some respect and empathy towards small vendors.”

Another added that the post looked like “bait” made only to attract attention and online arguments.

Debate over food and social media reactions

The viral discussion also turned into a larger debate about food culture, regional tastes and social media outrage.

Some users joked about how dosa has become “the most abused food” because of modern experiments involving cheese, sauces, chocolates and fizzy drinks.

Others argued that traditional foods evolve over time and that street vendors often create new versions based on local tastes.

The discussion also highlighted how strongly people feel about regional dishes like dosa, especially when questions about authenticity are raised online.