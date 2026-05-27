Vikas Gamit, an engineer from Surat, quit his IT job in Bengaluru to start natural farming in his village. He developed a successful 'jungle model' farm, earning over ₹10 lakh annually, and has become an inspiration for young farmers.

In an inspiring example of reverse migration and rural entrepreneurship, a young engineer from Gujarat's Surat district left his high-paying IT job in Bengaluru to build a successful career in natural farming. Vikas Gamit, a resident of Uteva village, returned to his native place in 2019 after becoming concerned about the harmful effects of chemical farming and unhealthy food consumption. Today, his farming model is recognised as a successful blend of sustainability, innovation and profitability.

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Speaking to ANI, Vikas Gamit said his decision was driven by a desire to promote healthy food and chemical-free agriculture. "I decided that I myself would not eat poison, and I would not feed poison to others either. With that thought, I started natural farming in 2019, and I am continuing it till today. I have achieved very good success from it," he said.

The 'Jungle Model' and Government Support

After returning home, Vikas established a 'jungle model' natural farm where fruits, vegetables and multiple crops are cultivated without the use of chemicals. The farming model has helped reduce cultivation costs, improve soil health and ensure year-round agricultural production.

He said the Gujarat government also extended financial assistance for developing the project. "The Gujarat government gave me a subsidy of ₹18,500 to create this jungle model and also provided assistance for seeds. For the godown, the government provided a subsidy of ₹30,000, while for the poly-house, I received a subsidy of ₹2,70,000," he said.

Profitability and Diversification

Apart from farming, Vikas also developed a dairy unit with Gir cows, using the milk to produce branded desi ghee as an additional source of income. According to him, his annual earnings have now crossed ₹10 lakhs, exceeding the salary he earned during his corporate career.

An Inspiration for Youth

Nitin Gamit, Joint Director of the Gujarat Prakrutik Krushi Vikas Board, said Vikas has emerged as a role model for young farmers. "Vikas Gamit is not only cultivating vegetables but also growing millets through a progressive natural farming model. An engineer by qualification, he has embraced natural farming and emerged as an inspiration for youth and farmers across the district," he told ANI.

Vikas Gamit has also been honoured by the South Gujarat Chamber of Commerce and Industry as a Young Progressive Farmer. His success story is encouraging many young people to view farming as a modern, profitable and technology-driven profession focused on sustainability and health.