A video from Mau in UP showing five youths riding on a single bike and performing risky stunts has gone viral on social media. One boy was seen standing on the moving motorcycle while others sat behind him. Police said they have identified the matter and are verifying the bike details before taking legal action. The stunt triggered criticism online

A viral video from Uttar Pradesh’s Mau district has sparked criticism online after five youths were seen riding on a single motorcycle and performing dangerous stunts on a public road. In the video, one of the boys can be seen standing on the moving bike while the others remain seated, openly violating traffic rules and putting their lives at risk. The clip quickly spread across social media, with many users criticising the reckless behaviour and demanding strict action from police.

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Police Begin Investigation

Police officials said they have taken note of the viral video and started identifying the youths involved.

Officials confirmed that action will be taken according to law after verifying the bike’s registration number and ownership details. Police also said challans would be issued after the investigation is completed.

Authorities described such acts as dangerous and unacceptable on public roads.

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Social Media Reacts Strongly

Several social media users reacted strongly to the video. One user wrote that youngsters are risking their lives just for making reels. Another sarcastically commented that the group was “saving petrol”.

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Many users pointed out that carrying five people on one bike is not talent but a serious road safety threat that could lead to a major accident.