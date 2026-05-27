Congress leader Randeep Surjewala's visit to CM Siddaramaiah's residence has fueled speculation about a leadership change in Karnataka. While the party officially denies it, sources suggest DK Shivakumar may soon be elevated to the CM post.

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge, Randeep Surjewala, on Wednesday arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah amid speculations around a leadership change with the party inclined to elevate Deputy CM DK Shivakumar. Karnataka Ministers KJ George and Zameer A Khan were also present at the CM's residence.

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Amid the prolonged leadership tussle in Karnataka, the Congress leadership is learnt to be settling in favour of change and has apparently conveyed to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to pave the way for it. There has been constant speculation over the elevation of DK Shivakumar since the Congress government in Karnataka completed half its term, and another round of talks is expected before a final decision, party sources said.

Supporters of CM Siddaramaiah also gathered outside his residence, who were later detained by the police. Siddaramaiah was also received with slogans by his supporters as he left Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru today.

Speculation vs Official Denial

Earlier in the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, who was also being considered as a leader in the fray for the top post, said that no one was aware of the discussions held during Siddaramaiah's recent meeting with the Congress high command in Delhi and expressed hope that Surjewala's visit would bring clarity.

While Randeep Singh Surjewala sought to discourage speculation, saying no meeting of the legislature party has been called, and any decision the party takes will be in the interest of the people of the state. "As KC Venugopal had said yesterday, currently, no meeting of the legislature party has been called by the Congress party. No other decision has yet been taken. As things evolve, we will inform you. I can't tell you what will happen after one month, 20 days, tomorrow, six months, or one year. That is speculation... I'm requesting you with folded hands not to indulge in speculation," Surjewala said.

The Congress leader added, "I only assure you of one thing on behalf of the Congress party and on behalf of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee and through your agency, through all of you, I want to assure every brother and sister of Karnataka, every single Kannadiga, the only decision that we will take will be in the interest of people of Karnataka."

Surjewala said the decision by the party high command will be in "favour of Karnataka."

Both Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar were in the national capital on Tuesday and took part in a meeting with Congress' central leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. Officially, the party said that the meeting discussed upcoming Rajya Sabha polls and Council elections and termed as "speculation" reports about a possible leadership change in the state.

Congress General Secretary (Organisation) KC Venugopal told mediapersons that party candidates for the Rajya Sabha seats in Karnataka will be announced along with candidates from other states. "Today, we had a detailed meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and LoP Rahul Gandhi. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar, general secretary incharge of Karnataka (Randeep Singh Surjewala), and I were part of the discussion. The entire discussion was concentrated only on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and Council Elections of Karnataka," Venugopal said.

"Whatever speculation you people are doing is only speculation; no reality at all...The candidates of Rajya Sabha and Council seats of Karnataka will be announced along with the other seats like that from other states...This is what we decided today and nothing else," he added.

Hints of Imminent Change

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Ashok M Pattan also hinted at the possibility that the Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah might file his resignation on Thursday, underlining that he has already taken an appointment with the Governor.

Speaking to ANI, Pattan emphasised that the decision regarding the next Chief Minister will be taken by the High Command. "We went to the CM's house. I think CM may give his resignation tomorrow after 3 PM. He has already taken an appointment with the Governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide. Surjewala is here already. Most probably, DK Shivakumar will be the CM. Whatever the high command tells, they will obey," he said.

Karnataka CM's legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, also told reporters, "There are some changes on the cards. We cannot deny it. We cannot shut our eyes to that. But what transpires, how it transpires, what is going to happen, what is the nature of the change, we have to wait and watch."

Leadership Tussle Background

Speculation around leadership change in the Karnataka Congress has been brewing since the government completed its two-and-a-half years of tenure last year. The Congress government in the state has now completed three years. While Siddaramaiah belongs to the farmer family, under the OBC communities, DK Shivakumar hails from the Vokkaliga community. Over the past 18 months, Shivakumar's supporters have repeatedly claimed that he would soon take over as Chief Minister. (ANI)