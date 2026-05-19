A viral CCTV video from Delhi has sparked heated debate after showing a man violently throwing a pet dog during a street confrontation with its owner. The incident reportedly happened after the dog chased a child and bit man's wife. While many social media users defended the man for protecting his family and criticised irresponsible pet ownership.

A disturbing CCTV video from Delhi has gone viral on social media after showing a man violently throwing a pet dog to the ground during a heated street confrontation involving the dog’s owner. The clip has triggered strong reactions online, dividing people over public safety, pet ownership and animal rights.

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According to details shared online along with the CCTV footage, the incident reportedly began after the dog chased a child and allegedly bit the wife of the man seen attacking the animal. The confrontation later escalated on the street when the family approached the dog owner.

Trigger Warning: Videos below contain disturbing visuals. Viewers' discretion is advised.

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What the CCTV video shows

In the video, two women and one man can be seen confronting another man who is sitting on a scooty with his pet dog. The dog appears to be attached to a chain or leash while staying near its owner.

During the heated argument, one of the women moves closer to the dog owner. At that moment, the dog suddenly reaches towards her.

Seconds later, the man standing with the two women reacts aggressively. He grabs the dog by its chain and violently slams it onto the road.

The video has now spread widely across social media platforms, where users are debating whether the man was protecting his family or crossing the line into animal cruelty.

Social media users split over the incident

Many people online defended the man’s reaction, saying he acted out of fear and anger after the dog allegedly chased his child and bit his wife.

One user wrote, “What will you do to protect your family? He did the same.” Another person commented, “Human safety is paramount. Rest comes later.”

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Several users blamed the dog owner, saying pet owners must properly control their animals in public spaces.

“People don't know how to raise dogs,” one user wrote. “It needs to obey commands and should wear a muzzle outside.”

Another comment read, “The owner of the dog should have controlled his dog rather than leaving it loose to bark and bite.”

Others said they would have reacted similarly if their own family members had been harmed.

Others call the act cruel and unnecessary

At the same time, many social media users criticised the violent treatment of the dog.

Some argued that the animal was already on a leash and close to its owner when the confrontation happened.

One user commented that the family approached the owner aggressively despite seeing the dog nearby, adding that the dog naturally reacted to the tense situation.

Another person wrote, “This man just took out his frustration on dog.”

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A few users also warned against normalising violence towards animals, even during emotionally charged situations.

The incident has once again started a larger debate online about responsible pet ownership, public safety and how people should react during sudden confrontations involving animals.

Debate over pet safety and public behaviour

The viral clip has also drawn attention to growing tensions around pets in residential areas, especially cases involving dog attacks, leash control and public behaviour during arguments.

Some people argued that dog owners should use stronger leashes or muzzles in crowded places, particularly if pets become aggressive around strangers.

Others stressed that people should avoid approaching animals aggressively during heated exchanges, as frightened or protective dogs may react suddenly.

So far, there has been no official statement confirming whether any police complaint was filed in connection with the incident.