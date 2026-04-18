A young Delhi girl, Sakshi, gets emotional after passing her Class 10 board exams, a moment captured in a viral video. The clip shows her tearfully informing her mother and sharing a heartfelt hug with her teacher, Head Constable Than Singh, who runs a learning center for underprivileged children.

A young girl from Delhi shared a moment she will never forget. She informed her mother over the phone after receiving the results of her Class 10 board test. "Mummy, main pass hogayi," she murmured, her voice trembling.Although it was a straightforward statement, it represented years of effort and hardship. Head Constable Than Singh, who oversees a modest learning facility for kids unable to pay for a good education, stood next to her. Tears welled up in the girl's eyes as she talked on the phone. She gave him a strong hug a few seconds later. They both sobbed, demonstrating the significance of this outcome.

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The celebration was captured on camera and subsequently posted online. "Aapki beta pass ho gayi hai, yeh lijiye, baat karein," Than Singh says to the girl's mother at the beginning of the video. Then he gives the girl the phone. "Mummy, main pass ho gayi," she says again, grinning through tears.

Her joy soon gives way to sadness. It goes beyond simply doing well on an exam. It's about all she had to go through to get there. Her embrace with Than Singh demonstrates the relationship they had developed over time.

The girl, Sakshi, is one of the oldest students at the learning center. She kept going even when things were not easy. There were times when she could have stopped studying, but she didn’t. She stayed focused and worked hard.

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The caption shared with the video says, “Sakshi our pathshala’s oldest student, passes Her 10th Boards with Emotional Tears. She Never Gave Up And When She Won, she cried." Her story shows how staying strong can change everything.

Social Media Reactions

The video struck a lot of viewers. They complimented her work and sent her heartfelt words. "Congratulations and God bless," someone commented.

Another said, “Super proud of you Sakshi. Congratulations. Keep going!"

Others expressed gratitude to Than Singh for his efforts. "Good job guys, special thanks to you, sir," someone commented. Hopefully, everyone will eventually take the initiative to perform community service in whatever capacity, just like you.

"From almost dropping out to daring to dream, she didn't just change her result," another individual said. She altered her course in life.