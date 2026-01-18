A Mumbai train driver stopped a departing train to allow an elderly woman with a walking stick to board safely. A video of the compassionate moment went viral, attracting over a million views.

A heartwarming video from Mumbai has captured a compassionate moment that has quickly gone viral on social media, showing a local train driver stopping a departing train to allow an elderly woman to board safely.

In the footage, shared on Instagram by videographer Om Tripathi, an elderly woman using a walking stick approaches the train just as it begins to pull away from the platform. Recognising her struggle, the train driver first slows the train and then brings it to a complete halt so she can climb aboard without risk.

The clip has been viewed over 1.4 million times, with internet users hailing the driver as a “real‑life hero” for prioritising empathy and care over strict adherence to timetables. Many commenters praised the gesture as a shining example of the “spirit of Mumbai,” emphasising that small acts of kindness can resonate deeply and inspire others.

Social media users also highlighted that such moments remind people that humanity still thrives even in fast‑paced urban environments where time and schedules often dominate daily life. One viewer noted that the train might have left soon after, but respecting and assisting a struggling commuter was far more important.

The viral video has sparked conversations about compassion in public service and the importance of looking out for vulnerable individuals in everyday situations — turning a routine moment into a powerful message about empathy and shared responsibility.