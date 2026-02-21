- Home
Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: As winter nears its end, the weather is set to shift across West Bengal. The Meteorological Department has forecast light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms in several districts on the 23rd and 24th
Rain Alert for South and North Bengal
The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of South Bengal and North Bengal on the 23rd and 24th. While most days in the coming week are expected to remain dry, these two days may see a noticeable change in weather conditions.
In South Bengal, districts such as Jhargram, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas are likely to receive rainfall under cloudy skies. In North Bengal, showers are expected in Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The rainfall is mainly attributed to the impact of a western disturbance affecting the region.
Temperature Trends and Sky Conditions
Despite the possibility of rain, no major fluctuation in maximum temperatures is expected. Daytime temperatures are likely to hover close to normal levels, with a slight rise in some areas. In Kolkata, the maximum temperature is expected to range between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius over the next two days.
However, cloudy skies and intermittent rainfall may make daytime conditions feel marginally cooler. Meanwhile, minimum temperatures across the state are projected to rise by around 2 degrees Celsius, signalling a gradual transition from winter to warmer days ahead. No heavy rainfall warning has been issued so far.
Advisory for Farmers Amid Harvest Season
With the potato harvesting season underway, farmers have been advised to remain cautious. The possibility of rainfall during harvesting could pose a risk to freshly dug crops. Authorities have recommended that harvested potatoes be stored in safe and dry conditions to prevent spoilage or moisture damage.
While the rainfall is not expected to be intense, timely precautions can help minimise potential losses and ensure crop protection during this crucial period.
