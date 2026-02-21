The Alipore Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms in parts of South Bengal and North Bengal on the 23rd and 24th. While most days in the coming week are expected to remain dry, these two days may see a noticeable change in weather conditions.

In South Bengal, districts such as Jhargram, East Medinipur, West Medinipur, North 24 Parganas and South 24 Parganas are likely to receive rainfall under cloudy skies. In North Bengal, showers are expected in Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling and Kalimpong. The rainfall is mainly attributed to the impact of a western disturbance affecting the region.