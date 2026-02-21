CAQM has issued Direction No. 97 to tackle particulate pollution in Delhi-NCR. The new rules, effective April 1, 2026, mandate stricter C&D waste management, including designated collection points and verification for construction projects.

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has issued Statutory Direction No. 97 to strengthen dust mitigation measures and streamline the management of construction and demolition (C&D) waste across Delhi-NCR, in a bid to curb particulate pollution in the region.

The Problem: Pervasive Construction Dust and Compliance Gaps

According to an official statement, the Commission observed that dust from C&D activities remains a significant contributor to elevated levels of PM10 and PM2.5 in the ambient air of the National Capital Region. Inspections conducted by State Pollution Control Boards, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee and CAQM flying squads have revealed gaps in compliance, particularly in the handling and transportation of construction materials and demolition debris.

New Directives Based on Upcoming 2025 Rules

The direction takes note of the newly notified Environment (Construction and Demolition) Waste Management Rules, 2025, which will come into force from April 1, 2026. The new rules emphasise environmentally sound waste management, circular economy principles, extended producer responsibility and strengthened compliance mechanisms.

The Commission noted that large-scale construction and demolition activities are underway in major NCR cities, contributing substantially to the overall particulate load. It stressed the need for Municipal Corporations and Development Authorities to strengthen supervision and monitoring of dust control measures.

Mandatory Measures for Waste Management

Under the new direction, Municipal Corporations and Development Authorities in Delhi-NCR have been mandated to establish collection points, intermediate storage facilities and processing facilities in accordance with the 2025 Rules, ensuring at least one collection point within every 5 km x 5 km grid in their jurisdiction.

Project Approval and Completion Requirements

Building plan approving authorities will be required to obtain a declaration of the estimated quantity of demolition waste before approving projects with a plot area of 200 square metres or more, where demolition is required before construction or reconstruction.

The direction further mandates that project proponents deposit demolition waste at designated collection or processing facilities and obtain a receipt before commencing construction. Authorities issuing Completion Certificates or Occupation Certificates must verify such receipts before granting approvals.

Municipal bodies have also been directed to ensure environmentally sound transportation and disposal of C&D waste in accordance with the prevailing rules.

Implementation and Digital Enforcement

The directions will come into force with effect from April 1, 2026. Additionally, NCR State Governments and the Government of NCT of Delhi have been asked to establish an integrated web portal, geo-tag waste collection and processing facilities, and implement GPS tracking of C&D waste transportation to ensure effective enforcement of the Commission's directions.