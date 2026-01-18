Dense fog hit Mumbai on Sunday, causing minor travel issues but air quality was 'satisfactory'. In contrast, Delhi faced a severe crisis with an AQI of 439, a cold wave, and the re-imposition of GRAP Stage-IV pollution control measures.

Mumbai Experiences Fog, Maintains 'Satisfactory' Air Quality

Early morning commuters in Mumbai faced low visibility on Sunday as dense fog was witnessed along the Eastern Freeway, causing minor disruptions in travel. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a minimum temperature of 18.0 degrees Celsius for the area. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai stood at 88, placing it in the 'satisfactory' category, indicating that the air is acceptable and poses little or no health risk to the general population.

Meanwhile, a thin layer of fog also enveloped parts of Assam's Kamrup Metropolitan district, reducing visibility in several areas.

Delhi Grapples with Severe Pollution and Cold Wave

Furthermore, Delhi continued to grapple with a severe air pollution crisis, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 439 at 7 am on Sunday, according to CPCB data. The situation worsened overnight, with the AQI recorded at 432 at 10 pm on Saturday, placing it in the 'severe' category, before deteriorating further by early Sunday morning. The persistent high pollution levels have raised serious health concerns, particularly for children, the elderly and people suffering from respiratory and cardiovascular ailments.

Poor Visibility Amidst Cold Conditions

Furthermore, visibility across the city remained poor as cold wave conditions continued and dense fog covered large parts of Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that dense fog persisted in the morning hours, with moderate fog observed at several locations and dense fog at isolated spots. Minimum temperatures on Sunday hovered between 5 and 7 degrees Celsius, remaining below normal by 1.6 to 3 degrees Celsius.

GRAP Stage-IV Measures Reinvoked

In response to the deteriorating air quality, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Saturday reinvoked Stage-IV measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) across Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

"Keeping in view the prevailing trend of air quality and relevant factors and in an effort to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region, the CAQM Sub-Committee on GRAP unanimously decides to invoke all actions as envisaged under Stage-IV of the extant GRAP - 'Severe+' Air Quality (DELHI AQI > 450), with immediate effect, in the entire NCR, as a proactive measure. This is in addition to the actions under Stages I, II & III of the extant GRAP already in force in NCR," the order from the CAQM read.

The order further added, "NCR Pollution Control Boards and other agencies concerned have been asked to escalate the preventive measures to prevent further deterioration of air quality in the region."

With severe pollution, a cold wave, and dense fog persisting, authorities have urged citizens to limit outdoor activities, follow health advisories, and take precautions against hazardous air quality.