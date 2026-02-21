A man in Banswada, Telangana, was booked for harassing a female Reliance Mart employee over her choice of devotional songs. The incident led to communal tension, requiring police intervention to restore order and issue warnings against spreading hate.

A case has been registered against a man who allegedly harassed a woman working at a Reliance Mart outlet in Banswada, Telangana, for playing devotional songs. The incident occurred on Friday evening when the man approached the woman, questioned her song choice, and recorded a video. The woman lodged a complaint, and the police have taken action.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to police, at around 4:30 pm, a woman working at a Reliance Mart outlet in Banswada was listening to devotional songs when a man allegedly approached her and questioned why she was not playing other songs. The individual reportedly recorded a video during the interaction. Based on a complaint lodged by the woman, a case has been registered at the Banswada Town Police Station, and an investigation is currently underway, according to PRO, Police Department, Kamareddy.

Tension Escalates, Police Intervene

The situation escalated as members of two groups gathered near the outlet, leading to verbal arguments and tension. District Superintendent of Police Rajesh Chandra intervened, assuring strict action against those responsible. Additional police forces and special teams have been deployed to maintain law and order.

Authorities confirmed that the situation in Banswada is now completely under control, and adequate measures have been taken to prevent any disturbance to law and order. Additional police forces, along with special teams, have been deployed in sensitive areas. Police pickets have been established at key locations, while continuous monitoring is being carried out through patrol vehicles and Blue Colts teams.

Police Issue Social Media Warning

The SP also issued a warning against spreading provocative or communal content on social media platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, and Twitter. He stated that legal action would be taken against anyone posting or sharing audio, video, or messages that incite religious hatred or disturb public peace.

Police are maintaining constant surveillance on social media, and even WhatsApp group administrators will be held accountable for objectionable content shared in their groups.

Police appealed to the public to avoid spreading rumours or false information and urged citizens to act responsibly while maintaining communal harmony and peace in society. (ANI)