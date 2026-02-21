- Home
- India
- Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Unseasonal February Rain to Lash South Tamil Nadu, Heavy Showers Likely This Weekend
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: Unseasonal February Rain to Lash South Tamil Nadu, Heavy Showers Likely This Weekend
Chennai Weather LATEST Update: An unusual weather system over equatorial Indian Ocean is set to bring unseasonal February rain to parts of Tamil Nadu, southern districts likely to see heavy showers and Chennai expecting light rainfall this weekend
Weather System to Trigger Unusual February Rain
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted a spell of unseasonal rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu till February 26. A trough extending from the equatorial Indian Ocean to the southwest Bay of Bengal and up to the Lakshadweep region is expected to influence weather conditions over the State.
Officials say the system is drawing significant moisture inland, leading to rainfall that is uncommon for February, typically one of the driest months in Tamil Nadu. Warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures over the equatorial Indian Ocean have further increased atmospheric instability, enhancing the chances of rain.
Heavy Rain Likely in Southern Districts, Light Showers in Chennai
Southern districts are expected to receive widespread rainfall on February 21 and 22. Isolated heavy showers are likely in Tirunelveli, Thoothukudi, and Kanniyakumari on Saturday. On Sunday, intense rainfall may cover parts of Dindigul, Madurai, and Theni districts.
In contrast, north Tamil Nadu may see light to moderate rain in a few locations. Chennai is also likely to receive light to moderate showers on February 21. Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds reaching 30–40 kmph may occur in some areas. Meanwhile, the prevailing foggy conditions are expected to gradually ease over the coming days.
Fresh Low-Pressure Area Under Watch
Meteorologists are closely monitoring further developments over the Bay of Bengal. While an earlier weather system that remained mostly over the sea is likely to move toward Sri Lanka, a fresh low-pressure area is developing over the equatorial Indian Ocean and the southeast Bay of Bengal.
Weather experts note that such formations are not very frequent during this time of year. A cyclonic circulation is being observed for its potential to strengthen and influence Tamil Nadu’s weather. More clarity on its movement and impact is expected within the next two days.
Despite dry conditions across most weather stations on Friday evening, Tamil Nadu has recorded surplus rainfall since January 1, receiving 33.8 mm against a seasonal average of 21.5 mm.
Stay updated with the Breaking News Today and Latest News from across India and around the world. Get real-time updates, in-depth analysis, and comprehensive coverage of India News, World News, Indian Defence News, Kerala News, and Karnataka News. From politics to current affairs, follow every major story as it unfolds. Get real-time updates from IMDon major cities weather forecasts, including Rain alerts, Cyclonewarnings, and temperature trends. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for accurate and timely news updates anytime, anywhere.