The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has predicted a spell of unseasonal rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu till February 26. A trough extending from the equatorial Indian Ocean to the southwest Bay of Bengal and up to the Lakshadweep region is expected to influence weather conditions over the State.

Officials say the system is drawing significant moisture inland, leading to rainfall that is uncommon for February, typically one of the driest months in Tamil Nadu. Warmer-than-normal sea surface temperatures over the equatorial Indian Ocean have further increased atmospheric instability, enhancing the chances of rain.