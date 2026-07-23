Students in Mumbai, under the banner of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), have adopted Norway's viral 'Viking Row' celebration as a unique protest method. They are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan following exam paper leaks, sparking a debate on social media about their creative dissent.

Mumbai’s protesting students under the banner of Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) came up with a unique yet striking method to voice their demand for Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation following NEET-UG paper leaks, irregularities in CBSE examinations and systemic flaws plaguing national testing authorities.

The ongoing CPJ protests have witnessed a nationwide wave of solidarity demonstrations, echoing core demands for systemic accountability, transparent public examinations, and strict measures to prevent leaks in the future. Several parts of Mumbai, including key areas like Dadar, CST, and outside major university campuses, have become the epicenter of demonstrations.

Since the youth, especially students, are known for channeling pop culture and innovative digital expressions into their activism, they have displayed their latest creativity as a message directed squarely at policymakers, turning a viral sports trend into a powerful symbol of youth resistance.

Also Read: Who Is Pawan Sangle? The Mumbai Cop Whose Viral Video Led to Suspension

Mumbai Students Channel ,Norway’s, ‘Viking Row’

Norway’s ‘viking row’ became a global internet sensation during the recently concluded FIFA World Cup 2026, where Norwegian players and supporters captured the world's imagination by sitting in unison and mimicking the synchronised pulling of oars to the chant of ‘Ro!’, a viral celebration that has now crossed the continents to fuel political dissent on the streets of Mumbai.

In a video that went viral on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), hundreds of students and youngsters were seen sitting on Mumbai's rain-soaked streets. A man repeatedly struck a scooter seat with an empty water bottle, using it as a makeshift drum to maintain a rhythmic beat that guided the crowd's synchronised movements, turning the street into a striking display of political protest.

With each strike of the water bottle on the scooter seat, the students chanted "Resign" in unison, directly demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, transforming the playful Norse athletic celebration into a sharp, unified political ultimatum echoing across the city.

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Since the CJP protests across the country have reached a boiling point, where frustrated youth are increasingly turning unconventional public spaces into stages for creative dissent, a viral video serves as a striking reflection of mounting pressure on government authorities to ensure total accountability and sweeping reforms in India's education sector.

Despite CJP protests turning violent across the nation, authorities have maintained a firm stance, while student groups continue to vow that their demonstrations will persist until concrete policy changes and systemic overhauls are officially implemented.

Cringe or Creativity? Social Media Reacts to the Viral 'Viking Row' Student Demonstration

The viral video of student protestors in Mumbai recreating Norway’s famous ‘viking row’ celebration as a creative way of demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation has sparked debate on social media, especially X (formerly Twitter), with netizens divided over the unique protest.

Taking to their X handles, many praised the students’ creativity, calling the protest an innovative blend of global pop culture and political activism. Some even hoped Norwegian striker Erling Haaland would notice the viral video, while others admired Gen Z's unique approach to raising awareness.

However, critics dismissed the demonstration as "cringe" and argued that borrowing Norway's 'Viking Row' tradition made little cultural sense in the Indian context.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi broke his silence over CJP protests, announcing the formation of fast-track courts to ensure swift punishment for those involved in paper leaks. However, the protestors rejected the response as inadequate, reiterating that agitation would continue till Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan steps down from his role.

Also Read: NEET Row: CJP ready for talks, but demands minister's resignation