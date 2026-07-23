Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) said it is ready for talks with the government at a neutral venue like Jantar Mantar but demanded Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation first, dismissing PM Modi's fast-track court announcement as misleading.

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Thursday said that he had not received any communication from the government regarding talks, adding that the party was ready to meet at Jantar Mantar or a neutral venue. "Union Minister Jitendra Singh said that we can hold talks anywhere; then we have already made our suggestion. Come to Jantar Mantar or to a neutral venue like the Constitution Club of India. We will meet there. I have not received any message from their side yet," Das told ANI. He added that the government should contact the party directly to decide the venue, time and duration of the discussion.

CJP demands Pradhan's resignation

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on setting up fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, Das termed such announcements as "of no use" and alleged that they were attempts to mislead people. "Such announcements are of no use. These are merely attempts to mislead people. We want accountability and responsibility. We will not discuss this matter with anyone below the level of the resignation of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan," he said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday lashed out at the Centre over the absence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi amid the row over the NEET-UG paper leak and the demand for Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Priyanka Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, "Such a big agitation is taking place; the youth of the nation is sitting outside, but the Prime Minister has not come to Parliament. And you are asking me why Parliament is not functioning?"

Opposition slams Centre over fast-track courts

Amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures.

"Nothing is more important than the welfare and future of our youth! We have decided to set up fast-track courts to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. Have directed the concerned authorities and officials to take all necessary steps in this regard. This continues our series of steps for safeguarding the interests of students. Those who try to harm the future of our youth will not be spared," PM Modi wrote.

However, the opposition leaders slammed the Centre, stating that the public demands justice, not social media posts. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav also reiterated the demand for Pradhan's resignation. She also questioned the Centre over student suicides following the paper leak, and slammed Home Minister Amit Shah for police action against protesters on July 20. "Why is the govt not taking responsibility when it agrees that 20 suicides happened due to NEET? The government doesn't want the students to come out and voice their opinion. Are the BJP's allies not able to tell them that they are wrong? The students want the minister's resignation? The Home Minister is responsible for the violence which happened with the students," the Samajwadi Party leader said.

Government reiterates commitment to dialogue

Meanwhile, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said the Central Government has reiterated its commitment to dialogue, stating that it has extended multiple formal invitations to student representatives for discussions. Speaking to ANI on the updated proposal for talks with the youth-led movement, Union Minister Jitendra Singh emphasised that the government is not letting "prestige" hinder the path to a resolution. "The government has sent formal proposals for discussions with their representatives four times since last afternoon. This is a standing invitation to all our youth friends that the government is ready for discussions on all issues at your convenience, at any time," Singh said. (ANI)