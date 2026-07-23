BJP's Sunil Jakhar slammed AAP's Arvind Kejriwal for using 'manipulative strategies' to politicise the paper leak issue. He questioned the Punjab govt's inaction on the SSC scam and compared Kejriwal's recent appearance to his time with Anna Hazare.

Jakhar Accuses Kejriwal of 'Manipulative Strategies'

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sunil Jakhar on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal, accusing him of using manipulative strategies for politicising the paper leak issue.

Speaking to the reporters, Jakhar questioned why the Punjab governemnt hasn't taken any action on the Subordinate Services Commission (SSC) scam, noting that a vigilance inquiry was set up six months ago.

"Why hasn't any action been taken yet? A vigilance inquiry was set up six months ago. What happened to the scam in the Subordinate Services Commission? If a fast-track process had really been needed, the results would have come by now," Jakhar said.

He further drew similarities between Kejriwal's appearance with social activist Anna Hazare in 2011 and activist Sonam Wangchuk during his recent hunger strike "I don't know Abhijeet Dipke's background, but I do know about Kejriwal ji's antecedents. This kind of manipulative strategy can only go so far. I was looking at his picture. When he was sitting with Wangchuk ji two days ago, it reminded me of when he was sitting with Anna Hazare ji," he said.

Further, he urged the AAP national convenor and other political parties involved in the protest not to politicise the issue. "Even the Prime Minister sympathises with the children. My request to Mr Kejriwal and all the other parties is this: if you want to do politics, come to the Lok Sabha. You may continue making allegations and counter-allegations there, but please do not politicise this matter," he said.

Delhi HC to Hear PIL on Protest

Earlier today, Kejriwal praised the youth for their courage during the ongoing protest over the NEET exam paper leak, saying their resistance against police action had "awakened the whole country".

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court agreed to hear a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the July 20 "Sansad Chalo" protest over the alleged NEET paper leak.

The plea seeks transfer of all FIRs registered by the Delhi Police in connection with the incident to a specialised investigating agency and action against those allegedly involved in the violence.

According to the petition, protests over the alleged NEET paper leak began at Jantar Mantar on June 6 and culminated in the "Sansad Chalo" march on July 20. (ANI)