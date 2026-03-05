Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi celebrated Holi with IIT Madras students, promoting unity. Meanwhile, BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan also celebrated, using the occasion to criticise the DMK and CM MK Stalin for 'tarnishing' Tamil culture.

TN Governor Joins IIT Students for Holi

Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi participated in the Holi festival with students of IIT Madras at Lok Bhawan on Wednesday, joining them in singing traditional Phagua songs and highlighting the spirit of "Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat." Ravi said, that India is enduring in the colours of Holi and festive colours does not differentiate between anyone. Extending the greetings, he wishes everyone a very happy Holi. Students were seen playing traditional musical Instruments and enjoying singing with him.

BJP Leader Criticises DMK's Stance on Culture

On Wednesday, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Leader Tamilisai Soundararajan celebrated Holi at the party's head office, Kamalalayam, in Chennai. She said the Jain brothers called us for the celebration of Pongal, and we went to their place for the Pongal celebration. "Jain brothers called us for the Pongal celebration. We went to their place for the Pongal celebration, and they have come to Kamalalayam for Holi celebrations.So this is the unity in diversity that which are practicing in Tamil Nadu. What is basic Tamil culture? Tamil culture respects the people from other states and the whole country. But the basic Tamil culture is tarnished by the DMK. Tamil culture is for whoever is coming to my state; we have to welcome them. When honorable Prime Minister comes, he (MK Stalin) is not coming to welcome him. When unity is talked it is not that Tamil is degraded." "They think that to talk about Tamil pride, they have to degrade the other states. It's not like we also love our mother language. My mother language is my life, but at the same time, my mother language teaches me to respect other languages also. That is the basic culture of the Tamil language. That culture itself was politically tarnished by MK Stalin. That's all I have to say," she added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to all citizens on the occasion of Holi. He wished for happiness, prosperity and success for everyone. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens. May this festival, brimming with colours and exuberance, bring a shower of joy to everyone. May every life be sprinkled with the hues of happiness, prosperity, and success--this is my heartfelt wish."

This year, the celebration of the 'Festival of Colours' was observed on two separate days. While several states in Western India, including Mumbai and Gujarat, have celebrated the festivities on Tuesday, March 3. North India marks its main celebrations on Wednesday. (ANI)