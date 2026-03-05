JD(U) supporters rallied for Nitish Kumar to remain Bihar's CM, opposing his speculated move to the Rajya Sabha. While some leaders would defer to his decision, others suggested his son for the seat, amid denials and political accusations.

JD(U) Supporters Rally for Nitish Kumar to Remain CM

Janata Dal (United)'s Rajeev Ranjan Patel and party supporters on Thursday raised slogans in support of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership in the state and opposed his speculated move to the Rajya Sabha. The supporters gathered outside the residence of CM Nitish Kumar and raised slogans that they "want no one else (as CM)"

Speaking with ANI, Rajeev Ranjan Patel said, "We only want to see Nitish Kumar as the CM of Bihar. We are against Nitish Kumar going to the Rajya Sabha. We want his son Nishant Kumar to go to the Rajya Sabha."

However, JD(U) leader Sanjay Singh said if Nitish Kumar has made his decision, the party members cannot oppose it. "If he has made the decision that he wants to go to Rajya Sabha, then we cannot oppose it, but the public of Bihar wants him to continue to be the CM of Bihar," he said.

Source of the Speculation

This comes after sources from Janata Dal (United) stated that the veteran leader might transition to the Rajya Sabha of the Parliament, resigning from the post of Chief Minister of Bihar.

Political Leaders React to Rumors

However, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) Chief and Union Minister Chirag Paswan has dismissed speculation of a leadership change in Bihar, stating there is no discussion regarding a new Chief Minister in the state. "There's no discussion on changing the Chief Minister. Nitish Kumar will continue to lead Bihar, and our double-engine government is working well," said the Union Minister.

Congress leader Raashid Alvi alleged that the BJP is planning to remove Nitish Kumar from state politics by offering him a seat in the Rajya Sabha. Alvi claimed this move is to "complete control of Bihar," designed to allow the BJP to install its own Chief Minister in Bihar.

Speaking to ANI, Alvi said, "It has been the BJP's policy to have absolute power and authority. They want complete control of Bihar. They aim to outwit Nitish Kumar by offering him a Rajya Sabha seat, moving him to Delhi, and enthroning their own Chief Minister in Bihar. This is very much possible."

Union Minister Giriraj Singh refuted the speculations, suggesting that the Bihar CM might resign and file a nomination for the Rajya Sabha. "Such jokes are common on Holi. Nitish Kumar ji is our Chief Minister," Singh said. (ANI)