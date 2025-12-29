A woman in MP's Satna has accused BJP councillor's husband Ashok Singh of raping her at knifepoint, filming the assault and blackmailing her. Viral clips show him threatening her. An investigation is underway, but no arrest has been confirmed yet.

A woman in Madhya Pradesh's Satna district has accused the husband of a BJP councillor of raping her at knifepoint, secretly filming the assault, and later using the video to threaten and force her into repeated sexual acts. The case has caused widespread anger after a video linked to the incident went viral on social media.

The accused has been identified as Ashok Singh, the husband of a BJP councillor from the Rampur Baghelan Nagar Parishad. Police say they are checking all evidence, including the viral video, but no arrest has been officially confirmed so far.

Survivor says assault was filmed and used to threaten her

According to the survivor’s written complaint, the alleged crime took place around six months ago. She told police that Ashok Singh entered her house, threatened her with a knife, raped her, and recorded the act on his mobile phone.

The woman said Singh warned her that if she spoke to anyone about the incident, he would kill her and her family. Out of fear, she remained silent for months, according to a report by NDTV.

She also alleged that Singh approached her again on December 20, molested her, and repeated his threats. He allegedly demanded that she do whatever he wanted or he would make the video public and humiliate her.

Viral video sparks public outrage

A video connected to the case has been widely shared online. In the clip, the survivor can be heard crying and talking about filing a police complaint. The accused is allegedly heard saying, “What will happen to me? Nothing will happen. Complain wherever you want, nothing will happen to me.”

Another video reportedly shows Singh abusing a police officer and threatening the survivor. These clips have led to strong public anger and questions about whether the accused felt protected because of his political links.

Woman says accused acted without fear

The survivor told police that Ashok Singh has a criminal background and had earlier been externed from the district. She believes this history made him feel fearless and act openly.

She also said Singh regularly comes to her shop, abuses her verbally, and keeps threatening her. This, she said, has created constant fear and harassment in her daily life.

Police response and investigation

The woman submitted her complaint on Monday to Satna Superintendent of Police Hansraj Singh. The SP immediately transferred the investigation to Deputy Superintendent of Police Manoj Trivedi.

Police officials said they are verifying the authenticity of the viral videos and examining all available evidence. They have not yet confirmed any arrest in the case.

Survivor fears for her safety

The woman claimed she approached the police five days ago, but no strong action was taken. She said she fears for her life and the safety of her family.

She has warned that if any harm comes to her or her loved ones, the police will be responsible.

The case has once again raised concerns about women’s safety, misuse of power, and the fear faced by survivors when the accused is linked to politics.