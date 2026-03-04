Two people were killed and six others injured after a nine-member gang armed with sickles launched a daylight attack in Perumpaththu village, Tirunelveli. Police have formed a special team to nab the accused, suspecting prior enmity as a motive.

A violent attack allegedly carried out by a nine-member gang in Perumpaththu village, near Nanguneri in Tamil Nadu, has left two people dead and six others injured, police said. According to police, the assailants, armed with sickles and other sharp weapons, stormed into a residential area and launched an unprovoked assault on a group of residents during broad daylight, thus leaving the local community in fear and disbelief.

Following the attack, two victims succumbed to severe injuries on the spot, while six others were rushed to nearby government and private hospitals, respectively, for treatment. Hospital authorities stated that a few of the injured are in critical condition and are under close medical observation.

Police Investigation and Aftermath

Senior police officials from the Nanguneri subdivision arrived at the scene soon after receiving information about the attack. A case has been registered, and a special team has been formed to track down and arrest the accused, who reportedly fled the spot after carrying out the assault.

Preliminary inquiries suggest that prior enmity may have played a role in the attack, although police have not confirmed any specific motive.

"The exact reason behind the assault is under investigation. All angles, including personal rivalry and group clashes, are being examined. Security has been tightened in and around Perumpaththu village to prevent any retaliatory violence. Police personnel have been deployed in the area, and patrols have been intensified to maintain law and order. Further details awaited.

Separate Incident in Coimbatore

In a separate incident, on March 3, the Tamil Nadu Police arrested a man for allegedly killing his father over a prolonged property dispute. The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Annur Police Station in Coimbatore District. According to the police, the accused, Rajasekar, allegedly pushed his father, Viswanathan, during the course of an altercation on Sunday. He then picked up a nearby hollow block stone and struck him on the head. (ANI)