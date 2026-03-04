Due to the ongoing Iran conflict, 1,221 Indian and 388 foreign carrier flights have been cancelled. India is monitoring the airspace, while airlines adjust schedules, use alternative routes, and assist stranded passengers.

Flight Cancellations and Monitoring

India is continuously monitoring the evolving airspace situation in parts of West Asia and its impact on international flight operations. 1,221 flights by Indian carriers and 388 flights by foreign carriers have been cancelled to date due to the ongoing Iran conflict.

Operational Adjustments and Resumption of Services

Furthermore, a total of 24 flights were operated by Indian carriers on Tuesday, while Emirates and Etihad operated 9 flights from the Gulf.

"Indian carriers are further planning 58 flights on 4th March, including 30 by IndiGo and 23 by Air India and Air India Express. Foreign carriers operating between India and the Gulf region are also undertaking limited operations, subject to operational and airspace considerations," the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.

Indian carriers have undertaken calibrated adjustments to their schedules, with long-haul and ultra-long-haul operations being progressively resumed through alternative routings that avoid restricted airspace, it said.

Measures for Stranded Passengers

"Special arrangements are being made to facilitate the movement of stranded passengers, with airlines deploying additional capacity where required and coordinating closely with foreign aviation authorities and Indian missions abroad to ensure safe and orderly passenger movement," the statement added.

Passenger Advisory and Regulatory Oversight

The statement added that passenger safety remains paramount. All airlines have been advised to maintain transparent communication with passengers and ensure adherence to regulatory requirements concerning refunds, rescheduling, and passenger assistance.

The Ministry said that they are in continuous touch with airlines and are closely monitoring airfares to ensure that there is no undue surge in ticket prices during this period.

"Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status directly with their respective airlines before proceeding to the airport and to rely only on official sources for updates," the Ministry statement added.

The Ministry said that they are in continuous coordination with airlines, airport operators, regulatory authorities, and the Ministry of External Affairs to ensure safe operations, orderly restoration of services, and facilitation of affected passengers. Further updates will be issued as necessary, it added.

Background of the Conflict

This came against the backdrop of coordinated US and Israeli airstrikes across multiple Iranian cities on February 28, targeting military command centres, air-defence systems, missile sites, and key regime infrastructure. These strikes resulted in the death of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei and four senior military and security officials, with large explosions reported in Tehran and other major cities.

In response, Iran retaliated by launching ballistic missiles and drones at US assets and allies across the region, including Israel, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Jordan, further widening the conflict in the Middle East and heightening risks for civilians and expatriates alike.