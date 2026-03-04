Vice President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Agartala, Tripura, from March 7-8. During his two-day tour, he is scheduled to attend the Tripura University convocation, visit the Matabari Temple, and interact with the 'Lakhpati Didis'.

VP Radhakrishnan's Two-Day Tripura Visit

Vice President C P Radhakrishnan is scheduled to visit Agartala, the capital of Tripura, from March 7 to 8. During his visit, he will attend the convocation ceremony of Tripura University, a premier central university, and is also slated to chair several other official programs.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

According to Vishal Kumar, the District Magistrate and Collector of West Tripura, Vice President Radhakrishnan will also visit the Matabari (Tripura Sundari) Temple. Additionally, the Vice President is scheduled to attend the convocation ceremonies at Tripura University and will also visit the Hapania Fairgrounds to interact with the "Lakhpati Didis."

"On 7th and 8th March, the Honourable President C P Radhakrishnan will visit Tripura. This is a time of great pride and joy for all the people of Tripura. He will visit the Matabari Mahata. He will also attend the Dikshan Ceremonies of the Central University of Tripura. He will also interact with the Lakhpati Didis at the Hapania Fairgrounds. All the arrangements have been made by the state government and the central agencies, including the University of Tripura," Kumar told ANI.

VP Honours Freedom Fighter VO Chidambaram Pillai

Earlier, the Vice President of India, on February 22, laid the foundation stone for a 140-foot statue of freedom fighter and 'Kappalottiya Tamizhan' VO Chidambaram Pillai, in Madurai. The statue, initially planned for 140 feet, was later increased in height.

Addressing the event, Vice President Radhakrishnan said, "VO Chidambaram Pillai was a man who lived a life of pure sacrifice without expecting anything in return, and who passed away dedicating his entire life to selfless service. If today we say that we are living with such freedom and rights, it was VO Chidambaram Pillai who sowed the very first seed of that freedom in this soil...Today, we have laid the foundation stone for the statue of VO Chidambaram Pillai." (ANI)