A five-year-old girl was sexually assaulted late at night in Gandhinagar's Sector-24 area of Gujarat. Police detained four people, including her maternal uncle, for questioning.

A shocking incident has come to light from Gandhinagar's Sector-24, Indira Nagar Chhapra area, where a five-year-old girl from a labour-class family was sexually assaulted late at night. The incident has caused deep distress in the area and comes just days after a similar case involving a six-year-old girl in Gujarat’s Rajkot.

Police have detained at least four people for questioning, including a close relative, and have launched a detailed investigation.

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday night when the girl woke up to relieve herself while other family members were asleep. During this time, an unknown person allegedly took advantage of the situation and assaulted her.

After the incident, the frightened child went to her grandmother and began crying. She reportedly told her family that 'a ghost came', as she was too scared to explain what had happened, per the local media reports.

Family alerted police after child narrated ordeal

When the parents questioned the child further, she narrated the incident. Realising the seriousness of the situation, the family immediately informed the police.

Senior police officers, along with Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams, rushed to the spot soon after receiving the information. The area was secured, and initial evidence was collected.

Child taken to hospital, medical exam conducted

The girl was immediately shifted to a hospital, where a medical examination was conducted. Police confirmed that the examination supported the complaint and showed signs of sexual assault.

Officials said the child is now under medical care and support, while the family is being counselled.

Four people detained, including maternal uncle

Police said they questioned several people, including neighbours and relatives. Later, four people were detained for further interrogation, including the girl's maternal uncle, based on suspicion.

Sources revealed that due to a dispute between the girl’s parents, the child and her mother were living at the maternal home with grandparents in the Chhapra area at the time of the incident.

A case has been registered under relevant legal sections, and further investigation is ongoing.

FSL team collects evidence from the spot

The FSL team reached the location and is collecting physical and forensic evidence. Police said all angles are being examined carefully, and no one will be spared if found guilty.

Officials added that the investigation is at a sensitive stage.

Similar child assault case in Rajkot last week

The incident comes barely a week after another disturbing case in Rajkot, where a six-year-old girl was brutally assaulted in Atkot village.

In that case, the child, whose family worked as agricultural labourers, was playing near fields on December 4 when she was abducted. Police said the attacker attempted sexual assault, and when the child screamed, he caused severe injuries using a metal rod before fleeing.

A medical examination later confirmed sexual assault. A 35-year-old farm labourer was arrested after a large police manhunt.

The back-to-back incidents involving young children have raised serious concerns about safety and child protection in Gujarat. Police have assured strict action and said investigations are being handled with priority. Authorities have also urged people to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately.