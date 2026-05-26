Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma praised the Centre's decision to form a High-Level Committee on demographic changes, calling it a 'visionary' step for national security, cultural identity, and social balance, particularly in border areas.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday welcomed the Centre's decision to constitute a High-Level Committee to examine the issue of demographic changes in India, calling it a "visionary and decisive step" aimed at addressing concerns linked to national security and social balance.

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CM Sarma said illegal infiltration and demographic shifts are not limited to any one state but are a serious national concern impacting security, cultural identity and social harmony. He added that the initiative, announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to be led under Union Home Minister Amit Shah, would study the issue and suggest concrete solutions.

In a post on X, CM Sarma, "Illegal infiltration and unusual demographic change are not merely the concern of any single state but a serious issue linked to India's national security, cultural identity, and social balance. The formation of the High-Level Committee announced by the honorable @narendramodi ji to address this challenge is a visionary and decisive step. Under the proactive leadership of the honorable @AmitShah ji, this committee will study the unusual demographic changes occurring across the country and present concrete solutions." अवैध घुसपैठ और असामान्य demographic change केवल किसी एक राज्य का नहीं बल्कि भारत की राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा, सांस्कृतिक पहचान और सामाजिक संतुलन से जुड़ा गंभीर विषय है। इस चुनौती से निपटने हेतु आदरणीय @narendramodi जी द्वारा घोषित High-Level Committee का गठन एक दूरदर्शी और निर्णायक कदम… https://t.co/yCoTFHgUQo — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) May 26, 2026

'Assam has been facing the challenge'

CM Sarma further said Assam has long been facing challenges related to demographic change, and expressed confidence that the committee would help protect the rights of indigenous communities and preserve the state's cultural heritage.

"This will further strengthen national security and enable serious addressing of the concerns of border areas. Assam has been facing the challenge of demographic change for a long time. This initiative will prove extremely important for protecting our cultural heritage, tribal society, and the rights of indigenous people. We are confident that this committee will play a significant role in securing India's future," the post read.

Centre's Announcement on High-Level Committee

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the constitution of a high-level committee to examine the issue of demographic change in India, describing it as a critical challenge with far-reaching implications for national security, sovereignty and social stability.

Framing the move as a follow-up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement on Independence Day 2025, Shah made the announcement through his post on X, pointing out that the government has now operationalised the "High-Level Committee on Demographic Change" to address concerns arising from illegal immigration and other "unnatural" factors influencing population patterns.

"Infiltration and other reasons causing unnatural demographic change pose a very significant challenge to the present and future of any nation," Shah mentioned in the post. "To address this very challenge, on August 15, 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of this committee. I am delighted to inform you that the government has now constituted it."

Committee Composition

The committee will be chaired by retired Supreme Court judge Justice Prakash Prabhakar Naolekar and will include the Census Commissioner as well as former IAS officer Durga Shankar Mishra, former IPS officer Balaji Srivastava, and economist Shamika Ravi. The Joint Secretary (Foreigners-I) in the Ministry of Home Affairs will serve as the Member Secretary of this committee. (ANI)