A Bengaluru resident captured a viral video of an auto-rickshaw driver multitasking by trading cryptocurrency on his phone while stopped at a traffic signal. This "peak Bengaluru" moment showed the driver managing both a ride-hailing app and live crypto charts simultaneously. The post sparked widespread social media discussion.

A Bengaluru resident described how he witnessed an auto-rickshaw driver multitasking in the most surprising way, trading cryptocurrency while waiting at a traffic signal. Shrinidhi posted the post on Threads, describing it as a "peak Bengaluru" sighting. According to his post, the event occurred near Vega City Mall about 8 p.m. on April 2, when he spotted a middle-aged motorist at a red light who was distracted by two completely different jobs.

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In the footage, the driver is seen sitting in his auto with a smartphone put in front of him. The screen had a split arrangement, with one side showing navigation applications like Uber/Ola and the other displaying live crypto trading charts with oscillating graphs and technical indicators.

As the signal remained active, he used his fingers to touch, scroll, and check the charts, evidently keeping track of market developments while simultaneously preparing for his next flight. The contrast of an auto driver at a congested Bengaluru crossroads comfortably negotiating both local traffic and global crypto markets drew people in.

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How Did Social Media React?

The tweet drew a lot of attention from social media users, with some of them appearing amused and pleased. "Bangalore auto and bike drivers have multiple talents," one user said, expressing several users' light-hearted astonishment.

Others saw a deeper takeaway. "Access is becoming more democratic at a rate that exceeds our expectations. The tools are accessible. The knowledge is free. "The only true barrier left is the decision to begin," another commented, reflecting on how technology was transforming those who got to engage in places like trade and banking.

At the same time, people talked about how the image felt grounded in ordinary life, stalled at a red light, balancing work and curiosity in the middle of a bustling street.