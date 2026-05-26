A dispute erupted in Mumbai's Mira Road after residents objected to goats brought into a housing society for Eid sacrifice. Police intervened, and the animals were shifted to a municipally designated site, resolving the issue peacefully.

Police Mediate Resolution

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Mira-Bhayandar, Rahul Chauhan, on Tuesday said a dispute broke out at Poonam Cluster Society in Mira Road after some residents objected to goats being brought inside the premises for sacrifice ahead of Eid ul-Adha. Chauhan said the matter was discussed in a meeting after objections were raised, following which the municipal corporation designated a separate location for the activity. He added that residents mutually agreed to shift the goats from the society to the designated site, after which the situation was brought under control.

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Speaking to the reporters, Chauhan said, "In the Poonam Cluster Society, some residents had brought goats onto the premises for qurbani on Eid ul-Adha. This drew objections from certain other residents. Upon receiving these objections, the administration convened a meeting to discuss the issue. Subsequently, the Municipal Corporation designated a specific location for this purpose."

"Within the society, a consensus was reached to remove the goats from the premises and relocate them to the site designated by the Municipal Corporation. The goats have now been shifted from the society to the designated municipal site, and there are currently no issues here," he further said.

Clashes Erupt Over Goats

Clashes broke out in Mira Road's Poonam Cluster Society after residents protested against the presence of goats brought inside the premises for sacrifice ahead of Eid Al-Adha, prompting heavy police deployment to restore order in the area. Tensions escalated outside the housing society, with allegations and counter-allegations between two groups, leading to a confrontation that turned violent.

BJP Leader Alleges Intimidation

Further, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kirit Somaiya alleged that attempts were being made to create an atmosphere of fear in Hindu-majority areas. Speaking to the reporters, Somaiya said, "Some Muslim leaders are attempting to create a 'New Pakistan' here. You may recall that just three weeks ago, right here in this very locality, an attempt was made to murder a security guard. We will absolutely not tolerate, under any circumstances, the forced intrusion into Hindu-majority areas, the slaughtering of goats there, or the creation of an atmosphere of intimidation for Hindu families. Mumbai Municipal Corporation's responsibility is to designate specific markets for the Qurbani (ritual sacrifice), and proper arrangements must be in place at these designated sites."

"However, we will not permit the slaughtering of goats in housing complexes, residential societies, or in open public spaces... More than half of the goats have already been removed from this society, and the remaining ones will be removed shortly...Why were these goats brought here? They were brought here deliberately to create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation... The police have now implemented the necessary measures to ensure that peace and harmony are restored to the area... Half of the goats have already been removed, and the remaining half will be cleared out by tomorrow," he further said. (ANI)